Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tata Elxsi Shares Tumble Nearly 10% after Weak June Quarter Results

Tata Elxsi posted around 31% year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 48.79 crore for the quarter ended June. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) had stood at Rs 70.49 in the year-ago period and at Rs 71.29 crore in the previous quarter.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Elxsi Shares Tumble Nearly 10% after Weak June Quarter Results
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Tata Elxsi Ltd shares tumbled nearly 10% in intraday trade on Wednesday, i.e. 17 July, after the company posted weak earnings for the June quarter.

At 3:30pm, shares of Tata Elxsi were trading at Rs 742, down 8.9%, on BSE after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 735.80. The stock has lost over 42% in the last one year.

Tata Elxsi posted around 31% year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 48.79 crore for the quarter ended June. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) had stood at Rs 70.49 in the year-ago period and at Rs 71.29 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 361.71 crore during the June quarter, down 5.3% year-on-year from Rs 382.03 crore in the year-ago quarter and 11% sequentially when compared with Rs 405 crore in the previous quarter.

At the operating level, earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) during the June quarter was down by a whopping 42% year-on-year to Rs 58.09 crore, while EBIT margin contracted to 16.1% compared with 26.3% a year ago.

Tata Elxsi’s basic earnings per share (EPS) during the June quarter stood at Rs 7.83 against Rs 11.32 in the year-ago period and Rs 11.45 in the previous quarter.

Tata Elxsi, a Tata Group company, provides design and technology services for product engineering and solution across industries including broadcast, communications and automotive.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,083.36 -132.28 ( -0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,645.35 -42.15 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.35
Mindtree 691.00 -7.95
HDFC 2,349.95 2.77
Axis Bank 743.05 -1.27
SBI 366.30 -1.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.39
HDFC Bank 2,421.55 0.99
SpiceJet 143.95 1.41
Mindtree 692.00 -7.97
Torrent Pharma 1,545.10 -2.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 273.50 5.35
HDFC 2,350.00 2.77
Britannia 2,834.00 1.29
HDFC Bank 2,421.00 0.98
Zee Entertain 360.35 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,349.05 2.74
Bajaj Finance 3,498.30 1.06
HDFC Bank 2,421.55 0.99
Kotak Mahindra 1,538.30 0.35
Infosys 796.85 0.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.35
Tata Motors 161.95 -3.54
M&M 597.60 -3.29
ONGC 144.00 -3.94
Coal India 222.35 -3.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.39
ONGC 144.40 -3.64
Tata Motors 162.00 -3.49
M&M 597.55 -3.29
Coal India 223.05 -3.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram