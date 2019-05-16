English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals to Merge Their Consumer Businesses
As many as 114 shares of Tata Global will be issued for every 100 shares of Tata Chemicals, Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the Tata Chemicals stock to Rs 715 from Rs 695 earlier.
As many as 114 shares of Tata Global will be issued for every 100 shares of Tata Chemicals, Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the Tata Chemicals stock to Rs 715 from Rs 695 earlier.
Loading...
Tata Global Beverages Ltd shares jumped as much as 10.5% in intraday trade on Thursday, while those of Tata Chemicals Ltd surged 8.8% as markets cheered Tata Group’s move to bring all its consumer businesses under one unit.
Tata Global Beverages was trading at Rs 217.45, up 9.1%, while Tata Chemicals stock was up 7.8% to Rs 600.25.
Tata Group on Wednesday said that it was transferring all its branded food businesses from Tata Chemicals to Tata Global Beverages. The consumer product businesses of Tata Chemicals comprise of Tata Salt, Tata Sampann (which sells spices, pulses and snacks) and also the lesser-known Tata Dx (a detergent brand).
Post-restructuring, Tata Global Beverages will be renamed Tata Consumer Products Ltd. The new entity will have a turnover of Rs 9,099 crore (25% more than that of Tata Global), with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1,154 crore.
According to the scheme, 114 shares of Tata Global will be issued for every 100 shares of Tata Chemicals. After the deal announcement, Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the Tata Chemicals stock to Rs 715 from Rs 695 earlier, while maintaining its buy rating.
Deutsche Bank said the deal unlocks consumer business valuation. It likes the merger for the strong brand value of Tata Salt. Strong distribution capabilities can also be leveraged by the combined business, said Deutsche Bank. “The transaction EV (enterprise value) of Rs 5,800 crore is 10% higher than what we had built into the target,” said the note by the investment bank.
Deutsche Bank also maintained its hold rating on Tata Global Beverages with a target of Rs 240 per share.
Tata Global Beverages was trading at Rs 217.45, up 9.1%, while Tata Chemicals stock was up 7.8% to Rs 600.25.
Tata Group on Wednesday said that it was transferring all its branded food businesses from Tata Chemicals to Tata Global Beverages. The consumer product businesses of Tata Chemicals comprise of Tata Salt, Tata Sampann (which sells spices, pulses and snacks) and also the lesser-known Tata Dx (a detergent brand).
Post-restructuring, Tata Global Beverages will be renamed Tata Consumer Products Ltd. The new entity will have a turnover of Rs 9,099 crore (25% more than that of Tata Global), with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1,154 crore.
According to the scheme, 114 shares of Tata Global will be issued for every 100 shares of Tata Chemicals. After the deal announcement, Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the Tata Chemicals stock to Rs 715 from Rs 695 earlier, while maintaining its buy rating.
Deutsche Bank said the deal unlocks consumer business valuation. It likes the merger for the strong brand value of Tata Salt. Strong distribution capabilities can also be leveraged by the combined business, said Deutsche Bank. “The transaction EV (enterprise value) of Rs 5,800 crore is 10% higher than what we had built into the target,” said the note by the investment bank.
Deutsche Bank also maintained its hold rating on Tata Global Beverages with a target of Rs 240 per share.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.75
|-3.64
|Bajaj Finance
|3,110.05
|3.57
|Sun Pharma
|412.40
|0.65
|Interglobe Avi
|1,464.90
|-9.03
|Reliance
|1,265.35
|0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,111.80
|3.64
|Yes Bank
|137.80
|-4.07
|Tata Global Bev
|220.60
|10.99
|Sun Pharma
|411.05
|0.51
|Reliance
|1,264.05
|0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|345.70
|7.24
|BPCL
|375.55
|4.45
|UltraTechCement
|4,512.80
|3.93
|IOC
|151.15
|3.70
|Bajaj Finance
|3,110.05
|3.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,111.80
|3.64
|Tata Motors
|175.50
|3.48
|Infosys
|734.20
|2.47
|Vedanta
|163.15
|2.22
|ONGC
|165.90
|2.00
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.75
|-3.64
|Bharti Airtel
|325.20
|-1.83
|IndusInd Bank
|1,358.20
|-1.51
|Coal India
|232.15
|-1.25
|Cipla
|550.20
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.80
|-4.07
|Bharti Airtel
|325.45
|-1.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,359.20
|-1.37
|Coal India
|232.55
|-1.29
|ITC
|294.70
|-0.81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results