English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Group Signs Formal Agreement with NDMC for Operating Taj Mansingh for 33 Years
The Tata group had retained the property at a license fees of Rs 7.03 crore per month including GST. Earlier, they were paying Rs 3.94 crore per month as license fees.
Taj Mansingh Hotel (Image Courtesy: Facebook/Taj Mahal Hotel,New Delhi)
Loading...
New Delhi: After the much delayed public e-auction of the iconic Taj Mansingh hotel in September last year, the Tata group has signed a formal agreement with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).
After years of litigation and a bitter battle with the NDMC which had reached the Supreme Court, the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) retained the lease on the iconic property for another 33 years in a fiercely fought auction with rival ITC Hotels in September last year.
"The revised agreement was signed on Thursday. From April 11, NDMC will get 32.5 per cent more revenue as against about 17.25 per cent.
"This is an achievement for us that we could finally plan the public auction, settle the legal litigation, auction the property and finally implement it on the ground," a senior NDMC official said.
The Tata group had retained the property at a license fees of Rs 7.03 crore per month including GST. Earlier, they were paying Rs 3.94 crore per month as license fees.
Earlier, the Taj Mansingh was given to the Tata group in 1978 on a 33-year lease, which ended in 2011. The company had since been given nine temporary extensions.
The civic body could not auction the property then as it was tied up in a legal battle with IHCL.
After years of litigation and a bitter battle with the NDMC which had reached the Supreme Court, the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) retained the lease on the iconic property for another 33 years in a fiercely fought auction with rival ITC Hotels in September last year.
"The revised agreement was signed on Thursday. From April 11, NDMC will get 32.5 per cent more revenue as against about 17.25 per cent.
"This is an achievement for us that we could finally plan the public auction, settle the legal litigation, auction the property and finally implement it on the ground," a senior NDMC official said.
The Tata group had retained the property at a license fees of Rs 7.03 crore per month including GST. Earlier, they were paying Rs 3.94 crore per month as license fees.
Earlier, the Taj Mansingh was given to the Tata group in 1978 on a 33-year lease, which ended in 2011. The company had since been given nine temporary extensions.
The civic body could not auction the property then as it was tied up in a legal battle with IHCL.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|111.90
|16.56
|Reliance
|1,343.10
|-0.27
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|TCS
|2,014.50
|-0.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|SpiceJet
|109.90
|8.54
|PC Jeweller
|111.95
|16.92
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Reliance
|1,341.95
|-0.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|356.75
|4.10
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|Cipla
|554.85
|1.84
|Zee Entertain
|418.15
|1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,332.15
|2.13
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Vedanta
|183.90
|1.43
|Hero Motocorp
|2,640.05
|1.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|830.10
|-1.86
|IOC
|155.35
|-1.65
|Bajaj Finance
|3,008.80
|-1.28
|Bharti Airtel
|341.95
|-1.27
|Larsen
|1,360.90
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|341.55
|-1.71
|Bajaj Finance
|3,007.10
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,361.05
|-1.22
|Tata Motors
|215.85
|-1.08
|Tata Steel
|533.75
|-0.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, He Whines About Having to Follow Indian Laws
- Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro Available on Discount via Flipkart
- No NZ ODIs in Home Summer, Australia to Tour India for 3 Games Instead
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Advice Helped Pull Off Helicopter Shot: Jadeja
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Fined For Storming Onto Field to Confront Umpires
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results