LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tata Group Signs Formal Agreement with NDMC for Operating Taj Mansingh for 33 Years

The Tata group had retained the property at a license fees of Rs 7.03 crore per month including GST. Earlier, they were paying Rs 3.94 crore per month as license fees.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Group Signs Formal Agreement with NDMC for Operating Taj Mansingh for 33 Years
Taj Mansingh Hotel (Image Courtesy: Facebook/Taj Mahal Hotel,New Delhi)
Loading...
New Delhi: After the much delayed public e-auction of the iconic Taj Mansingh hotel in September last year, the Tata group has signed a formal agreement with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

After years of litigation and a bitter battle with the NDMC which had reached the Supreme Court, the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) retained the lease on the iconic property for another 33 years in a fiercely fought auction with rival ITC Hotels in September last year.

"The revised agreement was signed on Thursday. From April 11, NDMC will get 32.5 per cent more revenue as against about 17.25 per cent.

"This is an achievement for us that we could finally plan the public auction, settle the legal litigation, auction the property and finally implement it on the ground," a senior NDMC official said.

The Tata group had retained the property at a license fees of Rs 7.03 crore per month including GST. Earlier, they were paying Rs 3.94 crore per month as license fees.

Earlier, the Taj Mansingh was given to the Tata group in 1978 on a 33-year lease, which ended in 2011. The company had since been given nine temporary extensions.

The civic body could not auction the property then as it was tied up in a legal battle with IHCL.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,767.11 +160.10 ( +0.41%)

NIFTY 50

11,643.45 +46.75 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 111.90 16.56
Reliance 1,343.10 -0.27
Maruti Suzuki 7,342.85 2.16
ITC 305.75 3.15
TCS 2,014.50 -0.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 305.60 3.14
SpiceJet 109.90 8.54
PC Jeweller 111.95 16.92
Axis Bank 764.15 1.61
Reliance 1,341.95 -0.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 356.75 4.10
ITC 305.75 3.15
Maruti Suzuki 7,342.85 2.16
Cipla 554.85 1.84
Zee Entertain 418.15 1.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 305.60 3.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,332.15 2.13
Axis Bank 764.15 1.61
Vedanta 183.90 1.43
Hero Motocorp 2,640.05 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 830.10 -1.86
IOC 155.35 -1.65
Bajaj Finance 3,008.80 -1.28
Bharti Airtel 341.95 -1.27
Larsen 1,360.90 -1.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 341.55 -1.71
Bajaj Finance 3,007.10 -1.37
Larsen 1,361.05 -1.22
Tata Motors 215.85 -1.08
Tata Steel 533.75 -0.63
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram