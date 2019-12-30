Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Tata Group Stronger, More Resilient and Future Ready, Chairman N Chandrasekaran Tells Employees

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the salt-to-software USD 110-billion group is moving 'decisively' on financial fitness and operational efficiencies.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 10:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Sons chairman-designate Natarajan Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons chairman-Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said uncertainties will persist in the new year but exuded confidence that the diversified conglomerate is better placed to take on challenges.

He said the salt-to-software USD 110-billion group is "stronger, more resilient and future ready" now and is moving "decisively" on financial fitness and operational efficiencies.

The comments from the group chairman, whose appointment was recently termed as illegal by the NCLAT on a petition by his predecessor Cyrus Mistry, comes at a time when growth has slowed to a six-year low domestically and there are clouds of uncertainties globally as well.

In an email to employees, Chandrasekaran said there is a steady improvement at the group level performance but also pointed out that there is more work to be done in case of some companies, which are facing headwinds due to the economic conditions.

"Macro uncertainties will persist in 2020, but they will also be accompanied by new opportunities across different businesses and markets," Chandrasekaran said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,280.85 0.47
Reliance 1,544.20 0.13
Infosys 732.80 -0.54
Indiabulls Hsg 306.75 2.03
Tata Motors 183.60 4.26
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 183.60 4.26
Nestle 14,867.20 1.47
Hero Motocorp 2,478.00 1.43
M&M 536.50 1.22
Bharti Airtel 460.50 1.14
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 543.95 -0.99
SBI 334.25 -0.89
Axis Bank 756.45 -0.56
TCS 2,182.90 -0.69
HUL 1,936.80 -0.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram