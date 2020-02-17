Take the pledge to vote

Tata Group, Voda Idea Make Part Payment Towards Statutory Dues: DoT Sources

The official source privy to the development said that while Vodafone Idea Limited, has made payment of Rs 2,500 crore, Tata Group has paid over Rs 2,190 crore.

PTI

February 17, 2020
Tata Group, Voda Idea Make Part Payment Towards Statutory Dues: DoT Sources
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Limited and Tata Group have made part payment of about Rs 2,500 crore and over Rs 2,190 crore, respectively, to the telecom department towards statutory dues, a government official said on Monday.

The official source privy to the development said that while VIL has made payment of Rs 2,500 crore, Tata Group has paid over Rs 2,190 crore.

With the government coming down heavily on telcos after the Supreme Court's rap, Bharti Airtel on Monday made payment of Rs 10,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards statutory dues.

The company said it will make payment on balance amount after self-assessment exercise.

"The...total amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Telenor. We are in the process of completing the self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will duly make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the SC," Bharti Airtel said.

The company said it will also submit supporting details at the time of making balance payment. The telecom department on February 14 began issuing orders asking firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear past dues immediately.

