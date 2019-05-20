English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Tata Moters Reports 49 Percent Decline in Consolidated Net Profit
For the entire 2018-19, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28,724.20 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 9,091.36 crore in 2017-18.
New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors Monday reported 49 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,108.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,175.16 crore in the same period previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.
Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 87,285.64 crore as against Rs 91,643.44 crore in the year-ago period.
For the entire 2018-19, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28,724.20 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 9,091.36 crore in 2017-18.
Total income stood at Rs 3,04,903.71 crore for the last fiscal as against Rs 2,96,298.23 crore in 2017-18, the filing said.
The company's domestic business posted standalone net profit of Rs 106.19 crore for the fourth quarter as against a net loss of Rs 499.94 crore during the same period previous fiscal.
Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,561.41 crore as compared to Rs 19,173.46 in the fourth quarter a year ago.
For the fiscal ended March 31, the company's standalone profit stood at Rs 2,398.93 crore against a net loss of Rs 946.92 crore in the preceding financial year.
Total revenue from operations for the full 2018-19 was Rs 69,202.76 crore, as compared to Rs 58,689.81 crore in 2017-18.
Tata Motors shares Monday ended 7.53 percent up at Rs 190 apiece on the BSE.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|344.70
|7.97
|Reliance
|1,325.90
|4.62
|Indiabulls Hsg
|814.55
|12.63
|ICICI Bank
|407.70
|4.62
|HDFC
|2,122.50
|6.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,325.50
|4.72
|Axis Bank
|782.75
|4.62
|Indiabulls Hsg
|811.05
|12.47
|SBI
|344.60
|8.04
|Yes Bank
|143.60
|6.73
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|814.55
|12.63
|Adani Ports
|400.10
|8.99
|IndusInd Bank
|1,494.65
|8.82
|SBI
|344.70
|7.97
|Tata Motors
|190.15
|7.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,492.60
|8.64
|SBI
|344.60
|8.04
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|7.53
|Yes Bank
|143.60
|6.73
|Larsen
|1,451.05
|6.55
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,589.40
|-5.67
|Zee Entertain
|362.50
|-2.59
|Bajaj Auto
|3,006.30
|-1.11
|Tech Mahindra
|779.35
|-0.70
|Infosys
|722.40
|-0.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,005.85
|-1.18
|Infosys
|722.40
|-0.19
