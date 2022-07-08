Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Jump 48% YoY To 3,16,443 Vehicles

Tata Motors on Friday said its group global wholesales in the June 2022 quarter, including Jaguar Land Rover, jumped 48 per cent year-on-year to 3,16,443 vehicles. The global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in 01 FY23 stood at 1,03,529, higher by 97 per cent year-on-year.

“Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in 01 FY23 were at 2,12,914 numbers, higher by 32 per cen as compared to Q1 FY22. Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 82,587 vehicles (JLR number for 01 FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 10,772 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles,” Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

