Tata Motors, Infosys, Reliance Nippon Life, DHFL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets opened higher for a second day backed by positive Asian markets. At 10:28 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 185.68 points, or 0.5%, to 37,679.80, while the Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 66.60 points, or 0.6%, at 11,124.45. Tata Motors, Infosys, Reliance Nippon Life, DHFL, IndiGo and CG Power were among the key stocks in news today:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares jump as much as 5.6% amid a broader bounce-back by auto stocks after finance minster Nirmal Sitharaman announced a series of steps last week to help the ailing auto sector.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares fall 2.5% after its board approved closure of the buyback offer effective 26 August. The company bought back 110.5 million equity shares at an average price of Rs 747.38 per share.

Reliance Nippon Life: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd shares advance 3% as Nippon Life bought an additional 10.6% stake in the company via an open offer. Nippon Life now holds 53.46% stake in the company.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd shares surge over 13% in second day of rally. The company announced it has appointed KK Mankeshwar and Co as its statutory auditor after the resignation of their earlier auditors, Deloitte Haskins and Sells and Chaturvedi and Shah.

IndiGo: Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, were trading nearly 1% down ahead of the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) later in the day.

CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd shares dropped by 4.6% after dropping nearly 10% in the previous session. BSE on Monday revised the circuit limit for the share to 5% to curb excessive volatility.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares rise 1.5% after Taro gets the US FDA approval for Azelaic Acid Gel.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda Ltd shares gain 4.4% after the lender approved raising up to Rs 2,150 crore in tier-I and tier-II bonds.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.