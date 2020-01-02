Tata Motors, MOIL, Hindustan Copper and ONGC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks were trading in the positive territory on the back of strong gains in Asian markets.

At 10:36 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 150.91 points, or 0.37%, to 41,456.93, while the Nifty 50 index jumped 49.45 points, or 0.41%, to 12,231.95.

Tata Motors, MOIL, Hindustan Copper and ONGC were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares rose 1.2% even as the company’s December sales dropped 13.8% to 46,903 vehicles against 54,439 units during December 2018.

MOIL: MOIL Ltd shares surged 8.5% after the company revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products effective from 1 January 2020.

Hindustan Copper: Hindustan Copper Ltd shares shot up 20% amid a broader rally in metal stocks.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) shares inched up 0.5% on reports that the company has begun an exercise to shed excess cost at the Mumbai offshore oil and gas fields of Panna-Mukta and has already saved Rs 1 crore in the shipping cost.

Prakash Industries: Prakash Industries Ltd shares spiked 14% as the company secured allocation of long-term coal linkages of 1.69 lakh tonnes per annum.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd shares dropped 1.7% after the company reported that December 2019 coal production rose 7.2%, while offtake was up 1.9% compared with a year ago.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors Ltd shares were trading flat after the Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd’s December sales dipped 19.1% to 5,042 units against 6,236 units during December 2018.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares gained 1.4% after the company signed a license agreement for a 40-room upcoming hotel at Rajpur Road, Dehradun, under the brand ‘Keys Prima’.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd shares jumped 2% after CARE reaffirmed ratings of the unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable bonds issued by the bank.

