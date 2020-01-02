Tata Motors, MOIL, Hindustan Copper and ONGC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Tata Motors Ltd shares rose 1.2% even as the company’s December sales dropped 13.8% to 46,903 vehicles against 54,439 units during December 2018.
Indian stocks were trading in the positive territory on the back of strong gains in Asian markets.
At 10:36 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 150.91 points, or 0.37%, to 41,456.93, while the Nifty 50 index jumped 49.45 points, or 0.41%, to 12,231.95.
Tata Motors, MOIL, Hindustan Copper and ONGC were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares rose 1.2% even as the company’s December sales dropped 13.8% to 46,903 vehicles against 54,439 units during December 2018.
MOIL: MOIL Ltd shares surged 8.5% after the company revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products effective from 1 January 2020.
Hindustan Copper: Hindustan Copper Ltd shares shot up 20% amid a broader rally in metal stocks.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) shares inched up 0.5% on reports that the company has begun an exercise to shed excess cost at the Mumbai offshore oil and gas fields of Panna-Mukta and has already saved Rs 1 crore in the shipping cost.
Prakash Industries: Prakash Industries Ltd shares spiked 14% as the company secured allocation of long-term coal linkages of 1.69 lakh tonnes per annum.
Coal India: Coal India Ltd shares dropped 1.7% after the company reported that December 2019 coal production rose 7.2%, while offtake was up 1.9% compared with a year ago.
Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors Ltd shares were trading flat after the Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd’s December sales dipped 19.1% to 5,042 units against 6,236 units during December 2018.
Lemon Tree Hotels: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares gained 1.4% after the company signed a license agreement for a 40-room upcoming hotel at Rajpur Road, Dehradun, under the brand ‘Keys Prima’.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd shares jumped 2% after CARE reaffirmed ratings of the unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable bonds issued by the bank.
