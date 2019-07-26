Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tata Motors, PNB, Biocon, Maruti, Bajaj Auto Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Tata Motors Ltd shares were up over 2% after falling over 5% in the previous session. Stocks of leading auto companies like Bajaj Auto Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd were trading lower by nearly 1.5%.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Tata Motors, PNB, Biocon, Maruti, Bajaj Auto Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Image source)
Stock markets were a bit volatile in early trade on Friday, swinging between positive and negative territories. At 10:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower by 87 points, or 0.2%, at 37,744, while the Nifty 50 index fell 19.50 points, or 0.17%, to 11,232.65. Tata Motors, Punjab National Bank, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Biocon, Bank of Baroda and Bajaj Finserv were among the key stocks in focus today:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares were up over 2% after falling over 5% in the previous session. The company’s consolidated loss nearly doubled to Rs 3,698 crore in the June quarter against a loss of Rs 1,902.37 crore a year ago.

Punjab National Bank: PNB shares rose 2.3% after the bank approved raising capital of up to Rs 5,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, follow-on public offer or a rights issue.

Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki: Stocks of leading auto companies like Bajaj Auto Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd were trading lower by nearly 1.5% each ahead of the announcement of their quarterly results today.

Biocon: Biocon Ltd shares gained over 5% after the company’s profit jumped 72.3% to Rs 206.3 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 119.7 crore a year ago, while revenue increased 30.4% to Rs 1,465.9 crore versus Rs 1,123.8 crore.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda Ltd shares were up over 4% after the lender’s profit jumped to Rs 710 crore in the June quarter against loss of Rs 49 crore a year ago.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv Ltd shares rose 2.5% after the company’s profit increased by 2.4% to Rs 845.3 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 825.8 crore a year ago, while net interest income (NII) jumped 43.3% to Rs 3,695 crore versus Rs 2,579 crore.

Tata Sponge Iron: Tata Sponge Iron Ltd shares jumped 5% after Tata Steel acquired 2.58 crore rights equity shares of the company at Rs 500 per share aggregating to Rs 1,292.2 crore, increase its stake in the firm from 54.5% to 75.91%. Tata Steel shares, meanwhile, were trading flat.

Bharat Bijlee: Bharat Bijlee Ltd shares jumped 3% after the company said profit fell 16.4% to Rs 10.7 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 12.8 crore a year ago, while revenue rose 14.2% to Rs 224.7 crore versus Rs 196.7 crore.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,936.45 +105.47 ( +0.28%)

NIFTY 50

11,292.95 +40.80 ( +0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,218.70 5.65
Yes Bank 94.95 8.33
Tata Motors 148.15 2.67
Reliance 1,223.20 -0.67
Bajaj Finserv 7,096.20 4.63
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vodafone Idea 9.84 1.23
Bajaj Finance 3,217.65 5.62
Yes Bank 94.95 8.33
Tata Motors 148.10 2.60
Reliance 1,223.55 -0.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 94.95 8.33
Bajaj Finance 3,218.90 5.66
Bajaj Finserv 7,096.20 4.63
Eicher Motors 17,180.00 4.52
Indiabulls Hsg 636.50 4.00
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 95.00 8.39
Bajaj Finance 3,217.65 5.62
Hero Motocorp 2,464.60 3.29
M&M 563.20 2.79
Tata Motors 148.10 2.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 142.25 -3.00
Vedanta 166.45 -2.92
Britannia 2,637.00 -1.29
Bharti Airtel 332.05 -2.05
Tech Mahindra 645.60 -1.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 166.60 -2.77
Bharti Airtel 334.85 -1.21
Infosys 786.80 -1.04
TCS 2,107.50 -0.98
Power Grid Corp 211.15 -0.78
See all Top Losers »

