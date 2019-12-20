Take the pledge to vote

Tata Motors, SBI, PNB, BoB and JM Financial Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Tata Motors Ltd shares were trading up 1.2% after the company started taking bookings today for its first electric SUV Nexon EV that will offer a range of 'not less than 300 km per charge'.

Trending Desk

December 20, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Tata Motors, SBI, PNB, BoB and JM Financial Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Indian stock markets pared early morning gains to trade marginally positive on Friday, i.e. 20 December. At 10:45 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.66 points, or 0.14%, to 41,732.58, while the Nifty stood at 12,276.05, up 16.35 points, or 0.13%. Tata Motors, SBI, PNB, BoB, JM Financial and Lemon Tree were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares were trading up 1.2% after the company started taking bookings today for its first electric SUV Nexon EV that will offer a range of “not less than 300 km per charge”. Deliveries are expected to start in a few weeks.

SBI, BoB, PNB: State Bank of India shares rose 2.7%, Bank of Baroda 2.6% and Punjab National Bank 1.7% after the UTI AMC filed IPO papers with market regulator Sebi. All three banks are shareholders in the UTI AMC and will offload some of their stake in the company through the OFS route.

JM Financial: JM Financial Ltd shares gained nearly 5% after the board approved raising up to Rs 850 crore and increasing FPI (foreign portfolio investor) investment limit to 40% from 24%.

Lemon Tree: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares jumped 4.2% after the hospitality company opened first international hotel in Dubai under the company’s brand ‘Lemon Tree Hotel’.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares inched up 0.7% after the company invoked pledged shares of Karvy Data Management Services to recover dues from Karvy Broking.

RITES: RITES Ltd shares rose 1.3% after the company decided to hold a board meeting on 27 December to consider and approve the interim dividend, if any.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares rose nearly 1% after the company said it has completed a fundraising of Rs 1,750 crore through preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) to Canadian institutional investor CDPQ.

Crisil: Crisil Ltd shares inched up 1.1% after the company approved acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Greenwich Associates Llc and its subsidiaries, for $40 million.

