Tata Motors Sends Senior Executive on Leave After #MeToo Finger Pointed at Him

Tata Motors said allegations will be taken up for investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee as per law.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 4:34 PM IST
Tata Motors Sends Senior Executive on Leave After #MeToo Finger Pointed at Him
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
After creating ripples in the film industry, comedy circuit and political field, the MeToo movement has now engulfed the corporate world as allegations have surfaced against the corporate communication chief at Tata Motors.

Allegations against Suresh Rangarajan were made by an anonymous employee and were shared on Twitter by journalist Sandhya Menon. The Tata Group responded to the allegations within hours and sent Rangarajan on leave pending an inquiry.




In a statement released on October 11, Tata Motors said: “At Tata Motors, we have always striven to ensure a respectful and safe workplace for everyone. Any allegations are investigated and appropriate action is taken immediately. This matter has already been taken up for investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee, set up as per law.”

“Any such behaviour is against the Tata code of conduct and appropriate action will be taken as soon the enquiry is completed," the company added.




Social media has been abuzz with stories of harassment and the names cropping up include senior journalists from top media houses, several filmmakers and actors.
