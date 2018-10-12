English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Sends Senior Executive on Leave After #MeToo Finger Pointed at Him
Tata Motors said allegations will be taken up for investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee as per law.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
After creating ripples in the film industry, comedy circuit and political field, the MeToo movement has now engulfed the corporate world as allegations have surfaced against the corporate communication chief at Tata Motors.
Allegations against Suresh Rangarajan were made by an anonymous employee and were shared on Twitter by journalist Sandhya Menon. The Tata Group responded to the allegations within hours and sent Rangarajan on leave pending an inquiry.
In a statement released on October 11, Tata Motors said: “At Tata Motors, we have always striven to ensure a respectful and safe workplace for everyone. Any allegations are investigated and appropriate action is taken immediately. This matter has already been taken up for investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee, set up as per law.”
“Any such behaviour is against the Tata code of conduct and appropriate action will be taken as soon the enquiry is completed," the company added.
Social media has been abuzz with stories of harassment and the names cropping up include senior journalists from top media houses, several filmmakers and actors.
Allegations against Suresh Rangarajan were made by an anonymous employee and were shared on Twitter by journalist Sandhya Menon. The Tata Group responded to the allegations within hours and sent Rangarajan on leave pending an inquiry.
On Suresh Rangarajan, head of corp comm, Tata Motors.— Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 11, 2018
I'm just so sad that young women still go through this every day. pic.twitter.com/rlTIt9VlP5
In a statement released on October 11, Tata Motors said: “At Tata Motors, we have always striven to ensure a respectful and safe workplace for everyone. Any allegations are investigated and appropriate action is taken immediately. This matter has already been taken up for investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee, set up as per law.”
“Any such behaviour is against the Tata code of conduct and appropriate action will be taken as soon the enquiry is completed," the company added.
Allegations are being investigated and an appropriate action will be taken immediately as soon as the enquiry is complete - Tata Motors’ HR pic.twitter.com/Y7qRi1lT3q— Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 11, 2018
Social media has been abuzz with stories of harassment and the names cropping up include senior journalists from top media houses, several filmmakers and actors.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,918.30
|-3.11
|SBI
|263.75
|0.61
|Yes Bank
|246.45
|2.60
|Reliance
|1,126.55
|3.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,287.35
|5.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|290.55
|1.50
|SBI
|263.35
|0.46
|TCS
|1,918.40
|-3.10
|Yes Bank
|246.70
|2.79
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,283.05
|5.89
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|23,903.75
|6.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,287.20
|5.99
|Bajaj Finance
|2,287.35
|5.79
|M&M
|768.50
|5.25
|HPCL
|218.40
|5.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,283.05
|5.89
|M&M
|768.80
|5.29
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,169.40
|4.87
|Coal India
|278.75
|4.56
|Bajaj Auto
|2,628.60
|4.14
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,918.30
|-3.11
|HCL Tech
|985.15
|-2.36
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,450.50
|-0.35
|Tech Mahindra
|693.80
|-0.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,918.40
|-3.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018
- Bigg Boss 12: Why has Karanvir Bohra Suddenly Become Everyone’s Target?
- Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Movie Review: Jr NTR Elevates Tried, Tested Story of Factionalism
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...