Tata Motors Shares Surge 10% After Brexit Deal 'Agreed'
A Brexit deal has been agreed between UK and EU negotiating teams before a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, post which the benchmark Sensex closed 453 points higher while Tata Motors jumped 9.82 per cent on the BSE to Rs 138.15 a share.
Image for representation. (Image source)
Mumbai: Investors hurriedly bought Tata Motors shares on Thursday after the news of Britain and the EU reaching a new Brexit deal reached Dalal Street.
According to reports, a Brexit deal has been agreed between UK and EU negotiating teams before a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, post which the benchmark Sensex closed 453 points higher while Tata Motors jumped 9.82 per cent on the BSE to Rs 138.15 a share.
Jaguar Land Rover, the UK subsidiary of Tata Motors, is one of Britain's largest automotive manufacturers. The company's performance had taken a hit owing to Brexit related uncertainties.
Easing trade tension & positive development on Brexit provided further boost to the market, analysts said.
"The Brexit deal is yet to be passed by the parliament but if the uncertainty ends, it is positive for auto industry and IT companies abroad," Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities said.
Foreign media cited a statement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker according to which the UK and EU have greed a new withdrawal deal on Thursday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|47.40
|15.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.95
|14.39
|Reliance
|1,396.50
|1.76
|SBI
|265.45
|3.67
|Zee Entertain
|264.45
|1.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|47.40
|15.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.15
|14.03
|RBL Bank
|289.85
|12.32
|Tata Motors
|138.15
|9.82
|HUL
|2,107.80
|1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|47.40
|15.47
|Tata Motors
|139.50
|10.85
|Eicher Motors
|20,491.85
|6.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,340.10
|5.15
|SBI
|265.45
|3.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|47.40
|15.19
|Tata Motors
|138.15
|9.82
|IndusInd Bank
|1,339.80
|5.13
|SBI
|265.45
|3.73
|Bajaj Auto
|3,110.30
|2.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|148.30
|-1.07
|Grasim
|724.55
|-0.86
|TCS
|2,030.95
|-0.75
|HCL Tech
|1,093.05
|-0.71
|UltraTechCement
|4,260.45
|-0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,089.45
|-1.04
|Vedanta
|148.15
|-1.04
|Power Grid Corp
|197.70
|-0.50
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,601.00
|-0.31
|Infosys
|769.10
|-0.30
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nushrat Bharucha Wants to See Ranbir Kapoor in a Towel in Bigg Boss
- Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Social Media
- You Can Now Stay in Barbie's Iconic Pink Dream House in Malibu for Just Rs 4,200
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works