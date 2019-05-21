Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tata Motors Stock Falls 5% as Profit Halves: Here are Q4 Results in 10 Points

However, fourth quarter (Q4) earnings still beat analyst expectations despite being muted.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors Stock Falls 5% as Profit Halves: Here are Q4 Results in 10 Points
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Tata Motors shares dropped as much as 5 per cent in early trade on Tuesday as the net profit in the March quarter halved as compared with a year ago. However, fourth quarter (Q4) earnings still beat analyst expectations despite being muted. The Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continued to struggle in China, pulling down earnings, but showed signs of improvement due to the cost-cutting measures taken by the company. At 9:35 am, Tata Motors shares were trading down 4.7% to Rs 181.20. The stock had closed 7.5% higher on Monday.

Here are Tata Motors Q4 earnings in 10 points:

1. Tata Motors reported a 49% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,108 crore during the March quarter compared with a profit of Rs 2,175 crore in the year-ago period.

2. Revenue of the company declined 2.8% to Rs 86,422 crore against Rs 89,928.97 a year ago.

3. Ebitda (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), or operating profit, was at Rs 8,449.5 crore during the March quarter

4. Tata Motors posted Ebitda margins of 9.7% during the March quarter, much lower than the 11.9% recorded a year ago, but higher than the previous quarter’s 7.9%.

5. JLR swung to a profit in the final quarter of the year, with the business posting £120 million of pre-tax profit during the March quarter. Though, it suffered a loss of £3.6 billion for the full year to March.

6. JLR’s sales in the final quarter were down £461 million to £7.1 billion compared with a year ago, with higher revenues in the UK offsetting another slide in China.

7. JLR reported a cash flow of £1.4 billion for Q4, reflecting improved working capital and investment savings.

8. Tata Motors’ standalone profit after tax came in at Rs 106.19 crore over loss of Rs 499.94 crore in the same period last year.

9. Standalone revenue from operations fell to Rs 18,561.41 crore in the March quarter against Rs 19,173.46 crore in the same period last year.

10. Tata Motors recorded a consolidated loss of Rs 28,724 crore in 2018-19 against a profit of Rs 9,091 crore a year ago.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,448.04 +95.37 ( +0.24%)

NIFTY 50

11,846.50 +18.25 ( +0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,358.50 2.46
Indiabulls Hsg 825.70 1.37
HDFC 2,162.60 1.89
SBI 341.50 -0.93
Tata Motors 180.75 -4.94
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,356.65 2.35
HDFC Bank 2,441.95 0.37
SBI 341.30 -0.96
Indiabulls Hsg 825.80 1.82
Jubilant Life 560.20 -1.12
See all Most Active »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 180.55 -5.05
BPCL 369.90 -5.59
IndusInd Bank 1,459.55 -2.35
IOC 153.30 -2.76
Hindalco 195.30 -1.74
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 180.65 -4.92
Yes Bank 142.35 -0.87
Tata Steel 475.20 -1.65
IndusInd Bank 1,445.55 -3.15
Infosys 714.80 -1.05
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram