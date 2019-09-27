Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Tata Motors, Strides Pharma, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex closed down 167.17 points, or 0.4%, at 38,822.57 on Friday, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 58.70 points, or 0.51%, to 11,512.50.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors, Strides Pharma, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image
Loading...

After choppy trade throughout the session, Indian stocks ended the day on a weak note. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex closed down 167.17 points, or 0.4%, at 38,822.57 on Friday, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 58.70 points, or 0.51%, to 11,512.50. Tata Motors, Strides Pharma, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Yes Bank and Vedanta were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares ended down 3.5% after Jaguar Land Rover said it will halt production at British factories for a week in November to mitigate potential disruption from a no-deal Brexit.

Strides Pharma: Strides Pharma Science Ltd shares plunged 8% after suspended sales of ranitidine tablets in the US market.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares were down 5% as the Economic Offences Wing filed a case against the lender, former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh and others for criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Religare Finvest case.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares fell 5% after promoter group firm Yes Capital Pvt. Ltd sold 1.8% stake in the lender.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd shares plunged 6% due to profit-booking, wiping out gains from the previous session when the stock gained 6.5% on reports that the government was looking to sell residual stake in Hindustan Zinc.

Reliance Capital: Shares of Reliance Capital Ltd plunged 4% after Brickwork downgraded the rating of the company’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

ITC: ITC Ltd gained 2% after Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight call on the stock, with target raised to Rs 370 from Rs 360 per share.

DHFL: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shed 1.5% after a media report said that company has presented a proposal which involves lenders taking over 60% stake in the firm.

NTPC: NTPC Ltd shares added 2% after CLSA maintained a buy rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 165 per share.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,822.57 -167.17 ( -0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,512.40 -58.80 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
Reliance 1,309.05 0.94
SBI 281.20 -0.23
HDFC 2,035.90 -1.32
Maruti Suzuki 6,773.70 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Phoenix Mills 687.55 -4.01
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 -0.00
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 349.10 1.47
Bajaj Finance 4,057.40 1.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,643.50 1.02
ITC 252.95 1.02
Bajaj Finserv 8,550.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Bharti Airtel 348.80 1.41
ITC 252.90 1.02
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,644.20 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.25 -5.33
Zee Entertain 273.55 -4.59
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
IndusInd Bank 1,480.80 -4.34
Tata Steel 359.65 -4.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.20 -5.39
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Tata Steel 359.55 -4.40
IndusInd Bank 1,483.05 -4.12
ONGC 131.45 -3.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram