Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tata Motors, Yes Bank, IndiGo and Berger Paints Among Key Stocks in News Today

Tata Motors shares lost 1.2% after ratings agency Icra Ltd, the Indian unit of Moody's Investors Service, downgraded the company by a notch, citing 'continued deterioration' in the financials of its British luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors, Yes Bank, IndiGo and Berger Paints Among Key Stocks in News Today
Image for representation. (Image source)
Loading...

Indian stock markets showed strong recovery on Tuesday, i.e. August 6, after witnessing major sell-off in the previous session. The S&P BSE Sensex closed the session at 36,976.85, up 277 points, or 0.75%, while the Nifty 50 index closed up 85.65 points, or 0.79%, at 10,948.25. Tata Motors, Yes Bank, IndiGo, Berger Paints, Bharti Airtel, Indian Bank and SRF were among the major stocks in news today.

Read on to know more:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors shares lost 1.2% after ratings agency Icra Ltd, the Indian unit of Moody's Investors Service, downgraded the company by a notch, citing “continued deterioration” in the financials of its British luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

YES Bank: YES Bank Ltd shares gained 5.5% after a news report said that the private sector lender is preparing to raise funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP) later this week.

IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates the low-cost airline IndiGo, fell more than 5% in intraday trade after Rakesh Gangwal denied signing new Articles of Association (AoA), saying it was favourable to the other co-founder Rahul Bhatia. The stock, however, pared losses later to close down 0.1%.

Berger Paints: Berger Paints India Ltd shares gained over 5% in intraday trade to hit record highs after the company’s net profit rose 32% to Rs 176.8 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 133.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

SRF: SRF surged nearly 16% after the company registered 42% jump in its Q1 profit to Rs 189.2 crore against Rs 133.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd gained as much as 5% in intraday trade after a news report said that the telecom company and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio were among the top contenders for the assets of the bankrupt Reliance Communications, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon Ltd shares dropped 6% in intraday trade as brokerages cut the price target on the stock after the company’s June quarter profit fell 51% year-on-year on lower sales.

Indian Bank: Indian Bank shares jumped 5.5% as profit in the June quarter increased sharply by 74.6% year-on-year to Rs 365.4 crore, though net interest income fell 1.2% to Rs 1,785.4 crore due to higher cost of funds and elevated slippages.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,976.85 +277.01 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

10,948.25 +85.65 ( +0.79%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,128.30 -1.32
HDFC Bank 2,189.10 0.45
ICICI Bank 410.25 1.89
Yes Bank 85.35 5.24
HDFC 2,189.90 1.74
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 85.40 5.30
Essel Propack 130.05 2.20
ICICI Bank 410.40 1.94
Indiabulls Hsg 514.10 7.87
Bharti Airtel 368.40 3.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 514.05 7.82
Yes Bank 85.35 5.24
Bajaj Finance 3,272.25 3.55
Tech Mahindra 670.60 3.48
Eicher Motors 17,010.75 3.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 85.40 5.30
Bajaj Finance 3,268.40 3.41
Bharti Airtel 368.40 3.18
Maruti Suzuki 5,831.75 2.88
Asian Paints 1,566.30 2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 312.45 -5.59
Cipla 500.15 -3.61
Power Grid Corp 198.10 -1.52
TCS 2,214.90 -1.50
Reliance 1,128.30 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.10 -1.52
TCS 2,215.45 -1.47
Reliance 1,128.00 -1.31
Tata Motors 122.55 -0.97
Bajaj Auto 2,600.00 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram