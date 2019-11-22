Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Two Others to Move out of Sensex of December 23

New Delhi: Tata Motors, Tata Motors with differential voting right (DVR), Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the BSE's benchmark Sensex from December 23.

In their places, UltraTech Cement, Titan Co Ltd and Nestle India will be added in the index, Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and the BSE, said in a statement on Friday.

Besides, UPL Ltd and Dabur India will find a place in the S&P BSE Sensex 50, replacing Indiabulls Housing Finance and Yes Bank.

Among other changes, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, SBI Life Insurance Company and Info Edge (India) will make entry in the S&P BSE Sensex Next 50, while Cadila Healthcare, Dabur India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, UPL Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services will be dropped from the index.

The changes will be effective from Monday, December 23, 2019, Asia Index said.

Apart from these, changes have been made in several indices including S&P BSE 500, S&P BSE 200 and S&P BSE 100.

