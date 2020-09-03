Tata Power Bags Rs 490 Cr Order For 2 Pinaka Regiments

New Delhi: Tata Power on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 490 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply two Pinaka regiments. Pinaka regiment isa system of rocket launchers.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed thePinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India,” a BSE statement said. Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher RocketSystem is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.

According to the statement, the contract is awarded for two regiments of PinakaMultiple Rocket Launcher System.

