Tata Sons Buys Shares Worth Rs 76 Crore in Tata Chemicals

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Wednesday purchased more than 18 lakh scrips of the company worth over Rs 76 crore via open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on NSE, Tata Sons bought total 18,07,245 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 420.92. This took the total deal value to Rs 76.07 crore.

As per Tata Chemicals' shareholding data for September 2020 quarter, Tata Sons held 29.39 per cent stake in the company as a promoter. Shares of Tata Chemicals on Wednesday settled 5.48 per cent higher at Rs 427.35 apiece on the BSE.