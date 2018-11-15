GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tata Sons Chairman to Pitch to Board on Plan to Buy Jet Airways: Report

This is the clearest sign yet that talks are gathering steam to seal a deal that could transform India's largest conglomerate from airline fringe player into the country's dominant, full-service international carrier.

Reuters

Updated:November 15, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Sons Chairman to Pitch to Board on Plan to Buy Jet Airways: Report
File photo of Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Reuters)
Loading...
Tata Sons Ltd Chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to present to the board on Friday a business viability plan on a proposed acquisition of cash-strapped Jet Airways, the Times of India reported, citing people close to the development.

This is the clearest sign yet that talks are gathering steam to seal a deal that could transform India's largest conglomerate from airline fringe player into the country's dominant, full-service international carrier.

Tata's businesses are as varied as IT services and car-making. In aviation, it runs the Vistara full-service carrier together with Singapore Airlines Ltd. Vistara applied to begin international flights earlier this year.

According to an Economic Times report on Thursday, Tata SIA Airlines, Vistara's parent, is eyeing an all-stock merger with Jet, founded by entrepreneur Naresh Goyal who has a 51 percent stake. Etihad Airways has a 24 percent stake in Jet.

Tata and Jet are inching toward a two-step transaction that would first see Jet merge with Tata SIA through a share swap, the report said, citing sources.

The Goyal family, Etihad, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines will all become partners in the new company, it added.

The second step of the deal could involve Singapore Airlines buying the Goyal family's stake in the combined entity, giving the family a complete exit.

Shares in Jet Airways rose 4 percent on Thursday.

The report said the talks between representatives of Tata, Singapore Airlines and the Jet Airways management were spurred after US private equity giant TPG Capital took its foot off the pedal in its talks to buy a stake in Jet.

Singapore Airlines said it did not comment on "speculation".

Jet Airways and Tata Sons did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Naresh Goyal and family were not immediately reachable for comment.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,260.54 +118.55 ( +0.34%)

NIFTY 50

10,616.70 +40.40 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 320.90 24.43
Yes Bank 205.85 -7.44
ICICI Bank 370.00 0.93
Maruti Suzuki 7,478.30 1.48
Reliance 1,096.85 -0.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 320.95 24.52
Motherson Sumi 143.05 -6.87
Yes Bank 206.00 -7.42
Maruti Suzuki 7,482.85 1.50
Apollo Hospital 1,265.65 8.53
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 346.20 4.28
Titan Company 920.80 3.21
Eicher Motors 23,945.35 3.03
Kotak Mahindra 1,162.25 2.86
Hero Motocorp 2,922.15 2.62
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 345.30 4.19
Kotak Mahindra 1,162.65 2.93
Hero Motocorp 2,917.20 2.20
Axis Bank 625.65 2.11
Tata Motors 179.95 1.78
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 808.70 -7.72
Yes Bank 205.85 -7.44
Indiabulls Hsg 804.85 -4.10
NTPC 153.80 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 255.40 -1.79
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 206.00 -7.42
NTPC 153.90 -2.16
ONGC 158.90 -1.15
Sun Pharma 514.95 -1.04
Coal India 263.05 -0.96
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...