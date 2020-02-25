Tata Sons Chief N Chandrasekaran Meets Telecom Minister amid AGR Crisis
The crucial meeting comes at a time when the government is looking to issue a detailed notice to Tatas for paying only Rs 2,197 crore as full and final settlement against government's calculation of Rs 14,000 crore.
File photo of Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.(Reuters)
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing AGR crisis, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday met Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, even as an official said the telecom ministry is prepared to issue a notice to the company for paying only part of its dues as full and final settlement.
Emerging from the meeting which lasted for over 30 minutes, Chandrasekaran declined to comment on the details of his discussion.
A senior government official said that the telecom department is not convinced with the company's dues assessment.
A notice will be sent to the company in a day or two questioning the company's AGR calculation.
