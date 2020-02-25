Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Business
1-min read

Tata Sons Chief N Chandrasekaran Meets Telecom Minister amid AGR Crisis

The crucial meeting comes at a time when the government is looking to issue a detailed notice to Tatas for paying only Rs 2,197 crore as full and final settlement against government's calculation of Rs 14,000 crore.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Sons Chief N Chandrasekaran Meets Telecom Minister amid AGR Crisis
File photo of Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.(Reuters)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing AGR crisis, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday met Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, even as an official said the telecom ministry is prepared to issue a notice to the company for paying only part of its dues as full and final settlement.

Emerging from the meeting which lasted for over 30 minutes, Chandrasekaran declined to comment on the details of his discussion.

The crucial meeting comes at a time when the government is looking to issue a detailed notice to Tatas for paying only Rs 2,197 crore as full and final settlement against government's calculation of Rs 14,000 crore.

A senior government official said that the telecom department is not convinced with the company's dues assessment.

A notice will be sent to the company in a day or two questioning the company's AGR calculation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,952.45 1.54
Indiabulls Hsg 325.00 -1.75
HDFC 2,303.55 0.47
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
SBI 326.60 1.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,158.30 1.98
Tata Steel 421.35 1.44
SBI 326.60 1.15
Bharti Airtel 536.25 1.22
HUL 2,232.40 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 388.60 -2.37
HCL Tech 582.65 -2.10
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
IndusInd Bank 1,153.90 -1.42
Larsen 1,242.40 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram