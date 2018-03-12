English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Sons to Sell More Than $1 Billion Worth of TCS Shares: Source
The holding company of salt-to-software Tata conglomerate is planning to sell the TCS shares for 2,872 rupees to 2,925 rupees each, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday.
In this file photo, logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Vivek Prakash)
Mumbai: Tata Sons, the holding company of salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, is set to sell more than $1 billion worth of shares in flagship Tata Consultancy Services in a block deal on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Tata Sons owned 73.5 percent of TCS as of end-December.
It is planning to sell the TCS shares for 2,872 rupees to 2,925 rupees each, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday.
That would be a discount of 4.2 to 5.9 percent to TCS's Monday closing price of 3,052.15 rupees.
