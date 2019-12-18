Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
2-min read

Tata Sons Versus Cyrus Mistry: A Timeline of the Legal Feud

The following is the chronology of the developments that took place in the Tata-Mistry case before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Sons Versus Cyrus Mistry: A Timeline of the Legal Feud
File photo of Cyrus Mistry. (PTI)

New Delhi: The NCLAT on Wednesday Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry's plea challenging his removal from the post.

The following is the chronology of the developments that took place in the Tata-Mistry case before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

October 24, 2016: Cyrus Mistry ousted as Tata Sons chairman, Ratan Tata named as an interim Chairman of the group.

December 20, 2016: Two Mistry family backed investment firms, Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Corporation Pvt Ltd, move the NCLT Mumbai, alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Tata Sons. They also challenged Mistry's removal.

January 12, 2017 : Tata Sons names N Chandrashekaran as Chairman, the then TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

February 6, 2017: Mistry removed as a director on the board of Tata Sons, holding company of Tata group firms.

March 6, 2017: NCLT Mumbai sets aside plea of the two investment firms of Mistry family over maintainability issue, citing they didn't meet the criteria 10 per cent ownership in a company for the filing of a case of alleged oppression of minority shareholders under the Companies Act.

The Mistry family owns 18.4 per cent stake in the closely-held Tata Sons but the holding is less than 3 per cent if preferential shares are excluded.

April 17, 2017: NCLT Mumbai also rejects plea by the two investment firm's plea seeking waiver in the criteria of having at least 10 per cent ownership in a company for filing case of alleged oppression of minority shareholders.

April 27, 2017: The investment firms move the NCLAT, challenging NCLT order which rejected their petitions over maintainability. They also challenged rejection of their waiver plea.

September 21, 2017: NCLAT allows pleas by the two investment firms seeking waiver in filing case of oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons. It, however, dismissed Mistry's other petition on maintainability saying the firms do not have more than 10 per cent in Tata Sons.

The appellate tribunal directs the Mumbai-bench of the NCLT to issue notice and proceed in the matter.

October 5, 2017: Two investment firms approach the principal bench of NCLT at Delhi, seeking transfer of the matter from Mumbai to Delhi citing likelihood of bias.

The principal bench reserves order on the plea of the two investment firms.

October 6, 2017: The Principal bench of NCLT dismisses the pleas and imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the two investment firms, which was to be shared by both.

July 9, 2018: NCLT Mumbai dismisses pleas of Mistry challenging his removal as Tata Sons chairman as also the allegations of rampant misconduct on part of Ratan Tata and the company's Board. NCLT said it found no merit in his allegations of mismanagement in Tata group firms.

August 3, 2018: The two investment firms approach the NCLAT against the order of the NCLT dismissing his plea challenging his removal as chairman of the company.

August 29, 2019: The NCLAT admits petition filed by Cyrus Mistry in his personal capacity and decided to hear along with the main petitions filed by the two investment firms.

May 23, 2019 : The NCLAT reserves its order after completing the hearing in the matter.

December 18, 2019 : The NCLAT restores Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons, but suspended its implementation for four weeks in order to provide time for Tatas to appeal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,221.65 +56.65 ( +0.47%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,167.75 0.13
Tata Steel 444.75 1.22
HDFC 2,445.15 0.62
HDFC Bank 1,292.35 1.67
Tata Motors 174.80 -3.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,778.05 1.88
Tata Steel 444.60 1.16
HDFC 2,446.85 0.66
Future Retail 342.95 2.22
Bharti Airtel 438.20 -0.40
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 522.65 3.32
Sun Pharma 439.75 2.49
JSW Steel 264.40 2.10
Asian Paints 1,778.45 1.89
ITC 245.15 1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 522.90 3.37
Sun Pharma 439.90 2.53
Asian Paints 1,778.05 1.88
ITC 245.20 1.70
HDFC Bank 1,292.35 1.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 174.80 -3.00
GAIL 117.35 -2.05
Grasim 754.20 -1.90
SBI 326.95 -1.79
Yes Bank 46.75 -1.79
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TML-D 73.05 -3.18
Tata Motors 174.70 -3.05
HUL 1,929.25 -1.79
SBI 326.90 -1.79
Yes Bank 46.75 -1.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram