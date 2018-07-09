GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tata Sons vs Cyrus Mistry: From Boardroom to Courtroom

Mistry was removed as the Tata Sons board and majority of its members lost confidence in him, the NCLT Mumbai's main bench of BSV Prakash Kumar and V Nallasenapathy said in a judgment.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
File image of Ratan Tata (L) and Cyrus Mistry (R). (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday dismissed the pleas of Cyrus Mistry challenging his removal as Chairman of Tata Sons. Mistry was removed as the Tata Sons board and majority of its members lost confidence in him, the NCLT Mumbai's main bench of BSV Prakash Kumar and V Nallasenapathy said in a judgment. Mistry can appeal against this order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

Here’s a look at how the case has panned out so far:

October 24, 2016: Tata Sons ousts Cyrus Mistry from the post of chairman; names Ratan Tata as interim chairman.

October 25, 2016: Mistry writes to Tata Sons' board accusing 'shadow control' by the Tata Trustees.

December 19, 2016: Mistry resigns as director from all Tata group firms.

December 20, 2016: Mistry moves National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement.

January 12, 2017: Tata Sons names N Chandrashekaran as Chairman.

February 6, 2017: Mistry removed from the post of director of Tata Sons' board.

September 21, 2017: Tata Sons' board approves plan to become a private company.

June 12, 2018: NCLT sets July 4 as date of order.

July 4, 2018: NCLT defers judgment till July 9.

July 9, 2018: NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry's pleas challenging his removal as chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal says Mistry was removed as the board and its members lost confidence in him.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
