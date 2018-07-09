Tata Sons vs Cyrus Mistry: From Boardroom to Courtroom

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday dismissed the pleas of Cyrus Mistry challenging his removal as Chairman of Tata Sons. Mistry was removed as the Tata Sons board and majority of its members lost confidence in him, the NCLT Mumbai's main bench of BSV Prakash Kumar and V Nallasenapathy said in a judgment. Mistry can appeal against this order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.Tata Sons ousts Cyrus Mistry from the post of chairman; names Ratan Tata as interim chairman.Mistry writes to Tata Sons' board accusing 'shadow control' by the Tata Trustees.Mistry resigns as director from all Tata group firms.Mistry moves National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement.Tata Sons names N Chandrashekaran as Chairman.Mistry removed from the post of director of Tata Sons' board.Tata Sons' board approves plan to become a private company.NCLT sets July 4 as date of order.NCLT defers judgment till July 9.NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry's pleas challenging his removal as chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal says Mistry was removed as the board and its members lost confidence in him.