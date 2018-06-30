GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tata Steel Approves European Steel Joint Venture with Thyssenkrupp

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The board of Tata Steel has approved the terms to create a 50:50 joint venture of Tata Steel's European steel businesses and Thyssenkrupp AG.

The Board has also adopted resolutions for the signing of the definitive agreement. This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding(MoU) in September 2017, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

According to the filing, the formal execution of the definitive agreements is expected shortly.

The proposed JV between two of the world's major steel companies will combine Thyssenkrupp's and Tata Steel's European steel operations to create Europe's second-largest steelmaker after steel tycoon Lakshmi N Mittal's ArcelorMittal.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
