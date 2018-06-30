English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tata Steel Approves European Steel Joint Venture with Thyssenkrupp
The Board has also adopted resolutions for the signing of the definitive agreement. This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding(MoU) in September 2017, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The board of Tata Steel has approved the terms to create a 50:50 joint venture of Tata Steel's European steel businesses and Thyssenkrupp AG.
The Board has also adopted resolutions for the signing of the definitive agreement. This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding(MoU) in September 2017, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.
According to the filing, the formal execution of the definitive agreements is expected shortly.
The proposed JV between two of the world's major steel companies will combine Thyssenkrupp's and Tata Steel's European steel operations to create Europe's second-largest steelmaker after steel tycoon Lakshmi N Mittal's ArcelorMittal.
Also Watch
The Board has also adopted resolutions for the signing of the definitive agreement. This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding(MoU) in September 2017, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.
According to the filing, the formal execution of the definitive agreements is expected shortly.
The proposed JV between two of the world's major steel companies will combine Thyssenkrupp's and Tata Steel's European steel operations to create Europe's second-largest steelmaker after steel tycoon Lakshmi N Mittal's ArcelorMittal.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: VAR Technology Explained
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: VAR Technology Explained
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,108.45
|-22.40
|-1.05
|Reliance
|972.45
|+27.50
|+2.91
|HDFC
|1,908.10
|+30.10
|+1.60
|Tech Mahindra
|655.45
|-8.80
|-1.32
|Infosys
|1,307.20
|+17.60
|+1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|372.00
|+9.95
|+2.75
|L&T Finance
|151.45
|+2.70
|+1.82
|Sun Pharma
|560.55
|-4.70
|-0.83
|Minda Corp
|166.95
|+4.15
|+2.55
|IDBI Bank
|54.90
|+5.00
|+10.02
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|340.25
|+20.70
|+6.48
|Titan Company
|878.50
|+42.15
|+5.04
|Hindalco
|230.50
|+9.45
|+4.28
|Tata Steel
|567.75
|+19.30
|+3.52
|Bajaj Auto
|2,810.30
|+94.30
|+3.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.85
|+19.80
|+3.61
|Bajaj Auto
|2,811.15
|+92.95
|+3.42
|Yes Bank
|339.60
|+10.40
|+3.16
|Reliance
|972.95
|+28.25
|+2.99
|Larsen
|1,271.30
|+35.30
|+2.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,235.05
|-60.70
|-2.64
|IndusInd Bank
|1,932.20
|-35.40
|-1.80
|Tech Mahindra
|655.45
|-8.80
|-1.32
|Hero Motocorp
|3,473.50
|-42.55
|-1.21
|M&M
|897.70
|-10.05
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,939.30
|-28.60
|-1.45
|Hero Motocorp
|3,472.05
|-41.80
|-1.19
|HDFC Bank
|2,108.05
|-24.85
|-1.17
|M&M
|896.80
|-10.45
|-1.15
|Sun Pharma
|560.55
|-4.70
|-0.83
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Now Headed to This Destination Together; See Photos
- Sanju Review: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is a Consistently Engaging Film
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh Fail to Make Asian Games Shooting Squad
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be