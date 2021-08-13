Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Minda Corporation: Top Stocks for Investors on August 13

The Indian benchmark indices may likely to open lower on Friday following mixed global cues and losses in Asian peers. Singapore traded SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start as the Nifty futures were trading 33.50 points or 0.20 per cent lower at the 16,346.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am, signalling a mildly negative start for the broader index in India cnbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Aviation stocks: The civil aviation ministry has increased the maximum and minimum limit on domestic airfares by 12.5 per cent. The ministry also permitted airlines to deploy up to 72.5 per cent capacity as against 65 per cent currently.

Tata Steel: The company reported a net profit of Rs 9,768.3 crore in Q1FY22, against a loss of Rs 4,648.1 crore logged in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 53,371.8 crore from Rs 25,474.5 crore, YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drug firm posted a 1.7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 769.97 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 783.2 crore in Q1FY21. While total revenue from operations fell 3.8 per cent to Rs 5,702 crore from Rs 5,924.8 crore, YoY.

Tata Power Company: The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems bagged a project to build a solar PV plant with a 50MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Leh, Ladakh. The project is worth Rs 386 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a nearly six-time jump as its net profit stood at Rs 365.4 crore for Q1FY22, against Rs 61.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations increased 84.7 per cent to Rs 5,487 crore from Rs 2,971.5 crore, YoY.

Jubilant Food Works: Rating agency CRISIL has reaffirmed its rating on the commercial paper programme of the company at A1+.

Eicher Motors: The company posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 237 crore in Q1FY22, compared to a loss of Rs 55.2 crore in Q1FY21. Total revenue from operations also jumped to 1,974.3 crore from Rs 818.2 crore, YoY. The company has also said Royal Enfield CEO, Vinod Dasari has resigned w.e.f August 13. B Govindarajan, who has been the Chief Operating Officer at Royal Enfield since 2013, will succeed Dasari.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender’s additional independent director Harish Devarajan resigned with immediate effect citing personal reasons.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle manufacturer’s net loss in Q1FY22 narrowed to Rs 282.3 crore, compared to Rs 388 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, total income revenue jumped to Rs 2,951 crore from Rs 650.9 crore, YoY.

Dish TV India: The company posted a 34.07 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit of Rs 49.14 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 74.54 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue from operations was also down 12.51 per cent to Rs 730.97 crore from Rs 835.58 crore, YoY.

Minda Corporation: The company reported a net profit from continued operations at Rs 7.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, as against a net loss of Rs 35.40 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Page Industries: The apparel manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 10.94 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, as against a loss of Rs 39.6 crore in the year-ago period. Total income surged 76.1 per cent to Rs 501.5 crore from Rs 284.8 crore, YoY.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit jumped 64.73 per cent to Rs 232.26 crore from Rs 140.99 crore in Q1FY21. While revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,931.80 crore from Rs 2,967 crore, YoY.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 119.05 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, compared to Rs 119.50 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year. The drug firm’s consolidated revenue also increased to Rs 606 crore from Rs 522.3 crore, YoY.

Earnings: Allcargo Logistics, Burger King India, Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, GMR Infrastructure, Godfrey Phillips India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, NBCC (India), NHPC, Petronet LNG, ONGC, Sun TV Network, SEAMEC, Sintex Industries, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Uttam Galva Steels, Vivimed Labs, Visa Steel and ZEE Learn among others are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings on August 13.

