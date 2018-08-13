GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tata Steel First-quarter Profit More Than Doubles, Lags Forecasts

According to Tata, Net profit was 19.34 billion rupees ($276 million), compared to a profit of 9.21 billion rupees a year earlier.

Reuters

Updated:August 13, 2018, 7:39 PM IST
Tata Steel First-quarter Profit More Than Doubles, Lags Forecasts
A general view shows the Tata Steel works in Scunthorpe, northern England. REUTERS
Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Ltd said on Monday quarterly net profit more than doubled, but it was well below market expectations as a result of a one-off charge.

Net profit was 19.34 billion rupees ($276 million), compared to a profit of 9.21 billion rupees a year earlier, Tata said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 26.44 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company said it had a one time charge of 3.35 billion rupees.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
