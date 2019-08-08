Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Maruti, Aurobindo Pharma Among Key Stocks in New Today

Indian stock markets were trading in the green on Thursday, i.e. 8 August, on positive Asian cues. At 11:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading higher by 75 points, or 0.2%, at 36,765.82, while the Nifty 50 index rose 20.65 points, or 0.19, to 10,876.15. Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, Aurobindo Pharma and Vodafone Idea are among the key stocks in focus today:

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares dropped 4.4% after consolidated profit fell 64.3% to Rs 693 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 1,940.8 crore a year ago, while revenue rose 1.27% to Rs 35,947.1 crore.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies Ltd gained 5% after the company said profit fell 13% to Rs 2,220 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 2,568 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue rose 2.7% to Rs 16,425 crore versus Rs 15,990 crore. The company maintained its FY20 constant currency revenue growth guidance at 14-16%.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares bounced back 8% on a news report that the company has obtained payment terms of up to three years — as against the norm of three-six months — for renewed and fresh equipment contracts as the telecom operators seek to ease immediate pressure on cash flows.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares rise nearly 1% despite the company cutting its production in July by 25.15%, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest car maker reduced its output,

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd surged 7.8% after the company’s profit jumped 39.5% to Rs 635.7 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 455.6 crore a year ago, while revenue rises 28.1 percent to Rs 5,444.6 crore versus Rs 4,250.3 crore YoY.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd shares rose 1.5% after the company’s profit fell to Rs 810.9 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 2,969.9 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue rose 4.5% to Rs 70,988.9 crore against Rs 67,938.1 crore.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd slipped 1.7% after the company announced its profit rose 21.3% to Rs 561.9 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 463.3 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue inched up 2.7% to Rs 8,613.4 crore versus Rs 8,383.2 crore.

