Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Maruti, Aurobindo Pharma Among Key Stocks in New Today

Tata Steel Ltd shares dropped 4.4% after consolidated profit fell 64.3% to Rs 693 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 1,940.8 crore a year ago, while revenue rose 1.27% to Rs 35,947.1 crore.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 8, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Maruti, Aurobindo Pharma Among Key Stocks in New Today
Representative image.
Loading...

Indian stock markets were trading in the green on Thursday, i.e. 8 August, on positive Asian cues. At 11:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading higher by 75 points, or 0.2%, at 36,765.82, while the Nifty 50 index rose 20.65 points, or 0.19, to 10,876.15. Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, Aurobindo Pharma and Vodafone Idea are among the key stocks in focus today:

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares dropped 4.4% after consolidated profit fell 64.3% to Rs 693 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 1,940.8 crore a year ago, while revenue rose 1.27% to Rs 35,947.1 crore.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies Ltd gained 5% after the company said profit fell 13% to Rs 2,220 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 2,568 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue rose 2.7% to Rs 16,425 crore versus Rs 15,990 crore. The company maintained its FY20 constant currency revenue growth guidance at 14-16%.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares bounced back 8% on a news report that the company has obtained payment terms of up to three years — as against the norm of three-six months — for renewed and fresh equipment contracts as the telecom operators seek to ease immediate pressure on cash flows.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares rise nearly 1% despite the company cutting its production in July by 25.15%, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest car maker reduced its output,

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd surged 7.8% after the company’s profit jumped 39.5% to Rs 635.7 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 455.6 crore a year ago, while revenue rises 28.1 percent to Rs 5,444.6 crore versus Rs 4,250.3 crore YoY.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd shares rose 1.5% after the company’s profit fell to Rs 810.9 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 2,969.9 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue rose 4.5% to Rs 70,988.9 crore against Rs 67,938.1 crore.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd slipped 1.7% after the company announced its profit rose 21.3% to Rs 561.9 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 463.3 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue inched up 2.7% to Rs 8,613.4 crore versus Rs 8,383.2 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,888.94 +198.44 ( +0.54%)

NIFTY 50

10,906.40 +50.90 ( +0.47%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 431.65 -3.09
Reliance 1,117.60 0.74
Yes Bank 88.15 1.50
HDFC Bank 2,217.65 1.54
Affle India 888.65 19.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 409.10 0.17
Vodafone Idea 5.63 5.63
Axis Bank 649.55 -1.59
Affle India 895.40 20.19
Indiabulls Hsg 431.70 -3.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,073.25 4.95
Bharti Airtel 374.90 2.40
Bharti Infratel 250.75 2.12
Tata Motors 120.55 2.68
Coal India 209.75 1.77
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,069.90 4.66
Bharti Airtel 375.30 2.61
Tata Motors 120.65 2.77
Coal India 209.75 1.77
TCS 2,246.50 1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 364.00 -4.69
Cipla 499.80 -3.57
Indiabulls Hsg 431.65 -3.09
UPL 521.60 -2.10
IndusInd Bank 1,402.95 -1.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 364.35 -4.57
IndusInd Bank 1,403.00 -1.65
Axis Bank 645.60 -2.19
Larsen 1,347.00 -0.97
ONGC 129.60 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram