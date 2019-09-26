Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Tata Steel Launches Investigation After Worker's Death at UK Plant

South Wales Police initially issued a statement to reassure the people of the area that the accident was 'an isolated incident' and that there was no threat to the wider public.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Steel Launches Investigation After Worker's Death at UK Plant
The Tata Steel plant is seen in Port Talbot, South Wales. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Tata Steel said it has launched an investigation after one of its workers died in a machine-related accident at its Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales.

An air ambulance as well as a hazardous area response team was rushed to the scene on Wednesday afternoon but the man succumbed to his injuries.

"We have to report the sad news that a contractor colleague working at our Port Talbot site has died following an incident on the site," a Tata Steel Europe statement said. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends. A full investigation has been launched, it added.

South Wales Police initially issued a statement to reassure the people of the area that it was "an isolated incident" and that there was no threat to the wider public.

"We can confirm that one person has died and his next of kin have been informed. We are now liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the police statement later noted.

The steelworkers' union Community called it "absolutely tragic news" and said its thoughts were with the family of the worker who died.

Its general secretary Roy Rickhuss said: "We will be pressing Tata Steel to carry out a full investigation and ensuring that all lessons are learnt and procedures and processes are reviewed and necessary changes are implemented to ensure all workers at the Port Talbot plant are safe at work."

Stephen Kinnock, the MP for Aberavon, the constituency in which the steelworks is located, said: Terrible, tragic news coming out of Port Talbot steelworks today. "My heart and thoughts go out to the family and friends of the young man who has had his life so tragically cut short."

"I have just spoken with Tata, who will of course be launching an investigation. Earlier in the year in April, two workers were injured at the plant, among the UK's largest steelworks, after several fires broke out when molten metal came into contact with cold water on a railway track.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,989.74 +396.22 ( +1.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,571.20 +131.00 ( +1.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 281.85 0.57
HDFC Bank 1,242.50 0.23
ICICI Bank 451.95 4.09
HDFC 2,063.20 -0.33
Infosys 782.55 -1.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,193.45 1.70
Zee Entertain 286.70 5.44
SBI 281.90 0.62
ICICI Bank 452.05 4.05
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 166.10 6.34
M&M 566.95 6.03
Coal India 203.30 5.56
Zee Entertain 286.70 4.85
ONGC 137.05 4.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 166.15 6.47
M&M 567.10 6.00
Coal India 203.05 5.32
ONGC 136.90 4.15
ICICI Bank 452.05 4.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
Infosys 782.55 -1.27
HUL 2,034.40 -0.83
HCL Tech 1,045.15 -0.83
Wipro 237.10 -0.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
Infosys 782.05 -1.28
HUL 2,033.80 -0.67
HCL Tech 1,047.40 -0.62
HDFC 2,064.15 -0.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram