Tata Steel Share Price Live: Tata Steel Share Opens at 496 Ahead of Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 646.70 on 21 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 442.10 on 29 January 2019.
Representative image.
Tata steel share opened at 496.50 on Friday. The stocks fell by 0.06 percent ahead of union budget.
Tata Steel in June said it has completed the acquisition of Bhushan Energy.
Bhushan Energy was a subsidiary of Bhushan Steel, which was also taken over by Tata Steel last year in May and later renamed as Tata Steel BSL. Tata Steel had offered Rs 35,200 crore in cash to acquire Bhushan Steel besides Rs 1,200 crore to creditors and convert the remaining debt owed to banks to equity.
Tata Steel, the flagship company of the Tata group, is now the world’s second most geographically diversified steel producer and a Fortune 500 company. Tata Steel has a balanced global presence in over 50 developed European and fast growing Asian markets, with manufacturing units in 26 countries.
It is the world’s sixth largest steel company with an existing annual crude steel production capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 646.70 on 21 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 442.10 on 29 January 2019.
The stock has lost nearly 10% in the last one year, compared with a 12% rise in the Nifty 50 index.
The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.12%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.77% and 21.99% respectively.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|Larsen
|1,570.05
|-0.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,501.85
|0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|307.65
|0.47
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.15
|1.59
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.73
|Indiamart Inter
|1,332.00
|2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|267.80
|1.79
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|JSW Steel
|277.75
|0.98
|Bharti Airtel
|365.90
|0.87
|HUL
|1,808.00
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|366.00
|0.94
|HUL
|1,807.00
|0.83
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,507.15
|0.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,502.40
|0.58
|HDFC
|2,294.00
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|NTPC
|139.55
|-2.72
|BPCL
|370.70
|-2.45
|IOC
|152.90
|-2.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|ONGC
|167.10
|0.54
|NTPC
|139.65
|-2.58
|Vedanta
|167.60
|-2.05
|Coal India
|248.05
|-1.25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
- Union Budget 2019: Expectations and Recommendations of Indian Automobile Industry
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- Security of Indian Govt Sites Improved in Narendra Modi’s Tenure: Avalance CEO
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 200 Crore, Spider-Man Far From Home Opens to Positive Reviews
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s