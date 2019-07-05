Tata Steel Share Price Live: Tata Steel Share Opens at 496 Ahead of Budget 2019

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Boost Employment, Exports
  • Nifty Trades Near 12,000 Mark
  • Budget Likely to Have Schemes for 'Blue Revolution'
  • Sensex Back at 40,000 First Time Since June 11
  • Economic Survey: Ensuring Small Firms Transform into Large Firms
  • Economic Survey: Target: $5 Trillion by 2025
  • Telecom Lobby Seeks Tax-free Bonds, Cheaper Debt
  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms Expected
  • Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry as Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for Policies to Improve Water Efficiency
  • Economic Survey 2019 Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Less Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraints
  • PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Interim Budget
  • Stimulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment
  • Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways
  • Raise Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget Today
»
1-min read

Tata Steel Share Price Live: Tata Steel Share Opens at 496 Ahead of Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019: The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 646.70 on 21 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 442.10 on 29 January 2019.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Steel Share Price Live: Tata Steel Share Opens at 496 Ahead of Budget 2019
Representative image.
Loading...

Tata steel share opened at 496.50 on Friday. The stocks fell by 0.06 percent ahead of union budget.

Tata Steel in June said it has completed the acquisition of Bhushan Energy.

Bhushan Energy was a subsidiary of Bhushan Steel, which was also taken over by Tata Steel last year in May and later renamed as Tata Steel BSL. Tata Steel had offered Rs 35,200 crore in cash to acquire Bhushan Steel besides Rs 1,200 crore to creditors and convert the remaining debt owed to banks to equity.

Tata Steel, the flagship company of the Tata group, is now the world’s second most geographically diversified steel producer and a Fortune 500 company. Tata Steel has a balanced global presence in over 50 developed European and fast growing Asian markets, with manufacturing units in 26 countries.

It is the world’s sixth largest steel company with an existing annual crude steel production capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 646.70 on 21 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 442.10 on 29 January 2019.

The stock has lost nearly 10% in the last one year, compared with a 12% rise in the Nifty 50 index.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.12%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.77% and 21.99% respectively.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,910.65 +2.59 ( +0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,937.35 -9.40 ( -0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.75 -4.68
UPL 686.00 -1.77
Indiabulls Hsg 715.35 1.63
Larsen 1,570.05 -0.10
IndusInd Bank 1,501.85 0.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Westlife Dev 307.65 0.47
Yes Bank 91.70 -4.73
Indiabulls Hsg 715.15 1.59
UPL 686.00 -1.73
Indiamart Inter 1,332.00 2.26
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 267.80 1.79
Indiabulls Hsg 715.35 1.63
JSW Steel 277.75 0.98
Bharti Airtel 365.90 0.87
HUL 1,808.00 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 366.00 0.94
HUL 1,807.00 0.83
Kotak Mahindra 1,507.15 0.62
IndusInd Bank 1,502.40 0.58
HDFC 2,294.00 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.75 -4.68
ONGC 162.05 -3.02
NTPC 139.55 -2.72
BPCL 370.70 -2.45
IOC 152.90 -2.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.70 -4.73
ONGC 167.10 0.54
NTPC 139.65 -2.58
Vedanta 167.60 -2.05
Coal India 248.05 -1.25
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram