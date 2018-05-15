English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tata Steel to Acquire Bhushan Steel Through Its Step-down Subsidiary Bamnipal Steel
In an identical filing, Bhushan Steel confirmed the development saying Tata Steel shall implement the resolution plan through Bamnipal Steel Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Tata Steel, whose bid for debt-ridden Bhushan Steel was approved by NCLT, would implement the resolution plan through its step-down subsidiary Bamnipal Steel Ltd.
Bamnipal Steel would invest in the debt-ridden company and acquire control on closing date, Bhushan Steel Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
"As per the terms of approved Resolution Plan, Bamnipal Steel Limited (BNPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, will initially subscribe to 72.65 per cent equity share capital of BSL at face value i.e. at Rs 2 per share, for an aggregate amount of Rs 158.89 crore," Tata Steel said in a filing to the BSE.
In an identical filing, Bhushan Steel confirmed the development saying Tata Steel shall implement the resolution plan through Bamnipal Steel Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.
It further added: "Pursuant to the resolution plan, Bamnipal Steel would invest in, and acquire control of, the company on closing date."
The principal bench of NCLT on Tuesday approved Rs 32,500-crore deal along with 12.27 per cent equity in Bhushan Steel offered by Tata Steel.
Bamnipal Steel will subscribe to the equity share capital of Bhushan Steel on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 2 per share, and provide additional funds in the form of inter-corporate loans of which up to Rs 9,000 crore loans have an option of conversion into equity shares of BSL.
"The aggregate funds received from this investment will be to the tune of Rs 35,132.58 crore, which will be used to settle the existing debts of the Company," it added.
This would also include the cost of corporate insolvency resolution process and all outstanding employee dues, but exclude operational creditors settlement Amount of Rs 1,200 crore as per the resolution plan.
"Upon implementation of the resolution plan, Bamnipal Steel will initially subscribe to approximately 72.6 per cent of the fully paid up equity share capital of the company," the filing said.
It further added: "The outstanding redeemable preference shares of the company would be purchased by Bamnipal Steel, and to the extent not transferred to Bamnipal Steel, would be redeemed by the company on the closing date, in terms of the resolution plan."
Also Watch
Bamnipal Steel would invest in the debt-ridden company and acquire control on closing date, Bhushan Steel Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
"As per the terms of approved Resolution Plan, Bamnipal Steel Limited (BNPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, will initially subscribe to 72.65 per cent equity share capital of BSL at face value i.e. at Rs 2 per share, for an aggregate amount of Rs 158.89 crore," Tata Steel said in a filing to the BSE.
In an identical filing, Bhushan Steel confirmed the development saying Tata Steel shall implement the resolution plan through Bamnipal Steel Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.
It further added: "Pursuant to the resolution plan, Bamnipal Steel would invest in, and acquire control of, the company on closing date."
The principal bench of NCLT on Tuesday approved Rs 32,500-crore deal along with 12.27 per cent equity in Bhushan Steel offered by Tata Steel.
Bamnipal Steel will subscribe to the equity share capital of Bhushan Steel on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 2 per share, and provide additional funds in the form of inter-corporate loans of which up to Rs 9,000 crore loans have an option of conversion into equity shares of BSL.
"The aggregate funds received from this investment will be to the tune of Rs 35,132.58 crore, which will be used to settle the existing debts of the Company," it added.
This would also include the cost of corporate insolvency resolution process and all outstanding employee dues, but exclude operational creditors settlement Amount of Rs 1,200 crore as per the resolution plan.
"Upon implementation of the resolution plan, Bamnipal Steel will initially subscribe to approximately 72.6 per cent of the fully paid up equity share capital of the company," the filing said.
It further added: "The outstanding redeemable preference shares of the company would be purchased by Bamnipal Steel, and to the extent not transferred to Bamnipal Steel, would be redeemed by the company on the closing date, in terms of the resolution plan."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|169.00
|-8.70
|-4.90
|Tata Steel
|625.95
|+15.60
|+2.56
|BEML
|1,067.15
|+13.00
|+1.23
|Power Grid Corp
|213.85
|+4.80
|+2.30
|HDFC
|1,929.55
|-1.05
|-0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|573.00
|-4.65
|-0.80
|Goodyear
|1,208.50
|+4.60
|+0.38
|Tata Steel
|624.05
|+13.95
|+2.29
|PC Jeweller
|169.00
|-8.90
|-5.00
|Edelweiss
|296.20
|-2.65
|-0.89
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|625.95
|+15.60
|+2.56
|Power Grid Corp
|213.85
|+4.80
|+2.30
|Bajaj Finance
|1,901.95
|+37.45
|+2.01
|TCS
|3,482.40
|+48.85
|+1.42
|Asian Paints
|1,314.65
|+17.30
|+1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|624.05
|+13.95
|+2.29
|Power Grid Corp
|213.80
|+4.75
|+2.27
|TCS
|3,482.45
|+45.70
|+1.33
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,282.15
|+13.20
|+1.04
|Asian Paints
|1,310.05
|+11.60
|+0.89
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|310.10
|-13.50
|-4.17
|Coal India
|263.50
|-6.55
|-2.43
|SBI
|248.00
|-5.60
|-2.21
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,199.90
|-16.80
|-1.38
|GAIL
|339.45
|-4.75
|-1.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|310.25
|-13.90
|-4.29
|Coal India
|264.00
|-5.70
|-2.11
|SBI
|248.60
|-4.75
|-1.87
|Sun Pharma
|468.25
|-5.80
|-1.22
|ITC
|281.80
|-2.65
|-0.93
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Censor Board Institution Needs to be Abolished, Thrown in the Garbage, Says Unfreedom Director Raj Amit Kumar
- Rs 13 Crore Diamond Studded Harley-Davidson Blue Edition is World's Most Expensive Motorcycle - Image Gallery
- Ranveer Singh Has The Cutest Reaction to Deepika's Iconic Pink Dress