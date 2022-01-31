CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Business » Tata Steel to Buy Neelachal Ispat Nigam for Rs 12,100 crore
1-MIN READ

Tata Steel Long Products on Monday won the bid to acquire Neelachal Ispat Nigam

Business Desk

Tata Steel Long Products on Monday won the bid to acquire Neelachal Ispat Nigam’s (NINL’s) one-million tonne (mt) steel plant in Odisha’s Kalinganagar industrial complex, for Rs 12,100 crore. “…Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, have approved the highest bid of M/s Tata Steel Long Products Limited for 93.71 per cent of shares of Joint Venture partners of 4 CPSEs and 2 Odisha Govt State PSEs at the Bid Enterprise Value of Rs 12,100 crore," ministry of finance said in a statement. Neelachal Ispat Nigam was jointly owned by MMTC, two Odisha government-controlled public sector undertakings (PSUs), and a host of central public sector enterprises — NMDC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Mecon, among others.

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

first published:January 31, 2022, 14:59 IST