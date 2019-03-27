LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tata Sets Foot in Airport Biz, Acquires Rs 8,000 Crore Stakes in GMR Infrastructure

GMR Infrastructure will hold a 54 percent stake and keep management control, while Tatas will hold about 20 percent, GIC 15 percent and SSG nearly 10 percent in GMR Airports Ltd after the investment.

Reuters

Updated:March 27, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Sets Foot in Airport Biz, Acquires Rs 8,000 Crore Stakes in GMR Infrastructure
Vehicles cross through an underpass constructed by GMR Infrastructure that connects to the airport in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: GMR Infrastructure said on Wednesday a consortium of Tata Group, an affiliate of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd and SSG Capital Management will invest 80 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) in its GMR Airports Ltd unit.

GMR Infrastructure will hold a 54 percent stake and keep management control, while Tatas will hold about 20 percent, GIC 15 percent and SSG nearly 10 percent in GMR Airports Ltd after the investment.

The deal will also provide exit to existing private equity investors that hold a 5.8 percent stake in the airports unit.

The company proposes to demerge its airports business into a separate entity from its energy, highways, urban infrastructure and transportation businesses after the investment and also cut its debt.

Shares of the New Delhi-based GMR Infrastructure rose 4.11 percent in early trade in a broader Mumbai market that was up 0.42 percent.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,344.97 +111.56 ( +0.29%)

NIFTY 50

11,508.35 +25.10 ( +0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 263.80 3.98
Reliance 1,364.25 -0.22
SBI 307.20 1.22
IndusInd Bank 1,781.25 3.88
Indiabulls Hsg 751.30 2.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
United Brewerie 1,374.75 1.99
Yes Bank 263.50 3.86
Natco Pharma 564.75 -0.17
Jet Airways 281.25 3.78
AB Capital 100.60 -1.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 263.80 3.98
IndusInd Bank 1,781.25 3.88
Indiabulls Hsg 751.30 2.96
JSW Steel 286.20 1.72
Vedanta 175.80 1.27
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 263.50 3.86
IndusInd Bank 1,781.85 3.87
Bajaj Finance 2,966.00 1.21
Vedanta 175.70 1.21
SBI 306.65 1.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 271.20 -2.11
BPCL 379.25 -1.21
Eicher Motors 21,118.95 -1.23
Asian Paints 1,469.00 -1.08
NTPC 139.85 -0.67
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,470.10 -0.97
ICICI Bank 391.65 -0.61
Tata Motors 172.00 -0.64
NTPC 139.60 -0.36
M&M 665.65 -0.53
See all Top Losers »

Reel Movie Awards

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram