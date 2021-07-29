Tatva Chintan Stock Surges 130% on Listing Day, Doubles Investors' Money. Hold or Sell?

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited made a stellar debut on market on Thursday, opening for trade on July 29 at nearly 100 percent premium over its listing price. The stock debuted on at Rs 2,111.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a 95 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹1,083 a piece. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock listed at Rs 2,111.80, up over 95 per cent. The much-awaited stock climbed 130 per cent to Rs 2,486, minutes after listing.

After doubling investors’ wealth, the stock was trading at Rs 2,281.9 at 0100 IST on July 29, more tan 110% up over its issue price. With over 100 per cent listing gains, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock was the second one to double investors’ money in the month of July.

“We had ‘Subscribe’ rating on the IPO given its healthy margin profile, strong focus on R&D, promising sector outlook and longstanding relationship with key customers. The price was valued at premium valuation of 46x P/E on FY21 basis, which did provided leeway for gains being still at discount to industry peers and positive outlook. On a long-term basis it is a good business to own but at this overwhelming listing, the CMP is at stretched with P/E of 98x, short to medium term investors can consider to booking profits or add during correction," said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, one of the leading specialty chemicals manufacturer globally, had a stellar debut on the exchanges today with 95% premium at Rs 2,112/Share against its issue price of Rs 1,083/share. It further rallied towards its intraday high of Rs 2,486, gaining 130%. The company saw very strong subscription of 180x with retail portion getting subscribed 35x, QIB segment 185x while the non-institutional investors segment attracted 512x. After Clean Science, TCPCL is the second company in the green chemical space to get list on the bourses. For some of its products it is the only manufacturer in India and among the largest globally. Its products have various applications in green chemistry, which is gaining prominence considering the growing focus on clean and sustainable technologies. Over FY18-21, Tatva Chintan’s Revenue/ PAT grew at 30%/62% CAGR, supported by margin expansion of almost 500 bps to 21.9%," said Sneha Poddar, research analyst, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Tatva Chintan is expected to do well due to its leadership position, wide product portfolio, strong client relationship and capacity expansion leading to strong growth ahead," Poddar added.

Vadodara based Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited is a niche specialty chemical manufacturing company. It is the largest and only commercial manufacturer of structure directing agents (SDAs) for zeolites in India. In addition, the company is one of the leading global producers of an entire range of phase transfer catalyst (PTCs) in India and one of the key producers across the globe. It has a strong product portfolio with 47 products under SDA portfolio, 48 products under PTC Portfolio, six products under electrolyte salts and 53 products under PASC portfolio, as of FY21.

“Specialty chemical company received massive response from subscribed and touched the daily circuit limit of Rs 2534.2 on NSE exchange. The company is leading manufacturer of structure directing agents and phase transfer catalyst with diversified product portfolio, strong financial performance and global market presence with customer base across industries," said Sandeep Matta, founder, TradeIT Investment Advisor.

“With strong fundamentals, we recommend investors to hold Tatva Chintan as long-term portfolio stock and further accumulate the counter on dips for the target of over Rs 3,500 in medium terms," Matta mentioned.

