Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Tax Department Launches Web Portal for Exchange of Information

The web portal will be a repository of policy and technical circulars, guidance and notifications issued by the CBDT, and provide links to circulars issued by the regulatory and other international bodies.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tax Department Launches Web Portal for Exchange of Information
Image for representation

New Delhi: The tax department has launched a portal that will provide information, including about procedures, related to automatic exchange of information under common reporting standard.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody inaugurated the web portal on Income Tax website.

India is committed to exchange financial account information automatically from 2017 under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) on AEOI, the CBDT said in a release.

Information is reported annually by financial institutions which are then exchanged by India under the standard.

The web portal will be a repository of policy and technical circulars, guidance and notifications issued by the CBDT, and provide links to relevant circulars and guidance issued by the regulatory authorities and other international bodies.

"The portal would not only be useful for the domestic financial institutions but will also help the foreign tax authorities and financial institutions to get information about the Indian laws, rules and procedures related to AEOI under CRS," the release said.

To implement the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) standard, necessary domestic legal framework was put in place in 2015.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,914.40 -54.00 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 358.10 3.75
Reliance 1,546.50 0.58
Indiabulls Hsg 237.35 2.50
Infosys 693.20 -2.81
SBI 329.30 -0.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 357.90 3.66
Indiabulls Hsg 237.00 2.31
Reliance 1,546.40 0.60
Safari Ind 544.65 -6.31
Yes Bank 64.80 0.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 400.00 3.87
Zee Entertain 358.10 3.75
Eicher Motors 22,753.20 3.64
JSW Steel 251.25 2.45
Vedanta 142.25 2.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 399.60 3.74
NTPC 117.80 2.35
Vedanta 142.15 2.27
ONGC 133.80 2.14
Power Grid Corp 198.55 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 232.00 -4.09
Infosys 693.20 -2.81
TCS 2,071.70 -2.19
Asian Paints 1,682.75 -2.19
UPL 533.50 -2.07
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 693.15 -2.89
TCS 2,070.55 -2.20
Asian Paints 1,682.40 -2.17
HCL Tech 1,115.75 -1.82
Kotak Mahindra 1,568.50 -1.68
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram