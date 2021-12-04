Clear Launches Clear Pro App for Tax Professionals: Here is How to Use Clear Pro App

As the last date to file income tax returns nears, taxpayers across India are naturally more worried about filing their documents. This, coupled with new tax rules, has landed practitioners in quote a difficulty off late. For this, Fintech firm Clear, formerly ClearTax, has launched the Clear Pro app to help tax professionals to communicate with clients, track and share filing status, and do several other works under one umbrella. Clear Pro is the first-ever mobile app for tax professionals to deliver timely compliance for clients with ease. Tax professionals mainly, to this day, use communication platforms like WhatsApp and emails to talk to clients check each filing and challan status manually on various portals.

“With the Clear Tax Pro’s client communication feature, tax professionals can send reminders to all clients for sharing data to file taxes in a single click. It enables tax experts to send emails to all clients with a single click and initiate one-on-one WhatsApp communications," Clear said in a press release.

Clear’s new app will come in handy for tax professionals especially this month when taxpayers have to file their income tax returns. The last date to file ITR has been extended to December 31 by the government.

“Clear Pro is the first-ever app designed specifically for tax experts. It aims to ensure timely compliance through communication, coordination & collaboration with clients,” said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of Clear.

Besides communicating with clients, the app lets tax experts check GST filing status, and create, track and share challans - all in bulk for multiple clients in one go.

The app also helps tax professionals save money for their clients through an intelligent recommendation model, which suggests the right path for creating a challan. When creating challan, the app prompts whether the challan creation option selected is efficient. If it is not the optimal method, then the app shows how much money can be saved by selecting the other options.

Here is how you can use the Clear Pro app:

Step 1: Login to ClearPro using Clear credentials or Google credentials

Step 2: Add all your clients by scanning them through “scan to add clients” feature on the app

Step 3: Add email ID and phone numbers across all your clients from the app or copy paste by logging into ClearTax.in

Step 4: Send data request reminders to all your clients in a single click from the “Bulk actions → Send reminders tab”

Step 5: Check filing status of all clients in seconds from the GST filing tracker feature of the app

Step 6: Download & share GST reports using captcha through the GST reports feature of the app

Step 7: Create, check status and share challans in bulk in a few clicks for multiple clients from the “Challan dashboard” feature of the app

Clear Pro also offers features like ‘News at a glance’ and ‘Compliance calendar’. Tax professionals can track all filing deadlines and extended due dates directly from the app’s calendar for GST, ITR and ROC.

Earlier this year, Clear also launched MaxITC to help enterprises manage input tax credit claims and ClearOne to digitise billing and e-invoicing. The SaaS company is tapping into the pain points concerning tax compliance with several products including its most popular GST filing platform ClearGST.

Clear has emerged as the largest income tax and GST tax compliance platform for more than 3,000 enterprises and 5 million consumers.

