GST: CBIC Considering Extending Deadline For Filing GSTR 3B, Know Why

As taxpayers are reporting slowness in GSTN portal, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said it is considering extending the deadline for filing the GSTR 3B return for September. Generally, 20th of every month is the last date for filing GSTR 3B.

“CBIC has received an incident report from GSTN regarding slowness in the system along with a proposal for extending the due date… We continue to monitor the matter closely and the proposal for extension is being examined in consultation with the GST Council so that there is no burden of late fees or interest on the taxpayer,” the CBIC said on Twitter.

The GST Network (GSTN) — IT company Infosys is its service provider — provides the technology backend for the goods and services tax (GST). A GST-registered individual needs to file a GSTR-3B return, including zero returns.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner at KPMG, said, “20th of every month is the due date for filing GSTR 3B, and the GSTN has done a good job in handling the traffic so far. However, for the month of October, the portal displayed some slowness which has been acknowledged by GSTN.”

Jain added that the CBIC should consider granting the requisite extension to avoid any interest implications for the taxpayers who were not able to file returns due to the glitch.

“Taxpayers have reported slowness in portal while filing GSTR 3B return today. The persistence of the issue is acknowledged. Technical teams are working to resolve the issue. An incident report has been sent to CBIC for considering extension in the return filing dates,” the GSTN said.

Earlier this month, the income tax department had also extended the due date for filing tax audit reports for fiscal 2021-22 by 7 days till October 7. “On consideration of difficulties faced by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which was 30th September 2022 to 07th October 2022,” an official statement had said.

Under the income tax act, those taxpayers who need to get their accounts audited by a chartered accountant are required to file the tax audit report with the I-T department by September 30.

