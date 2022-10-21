GST: CBIC Extends Due Date For Filing GSTR 3B Return; Check Latest Deadline

Even as taxpayers are reporting slowness in the GSTN portal, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday said the due date for filing GSTR 3B return for September has been extended by one day till October 21. Generally, 20th of every month is the last date for filing GSTR 3B.

“The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October, 2022 to 21st October 2022. The notification in this regard is under process,” the CBIC said in a tweet on Friday.

The GST Network (GSTN) — IT company Infosys is its service provider — provides the technology backend for the goods and services tax (GST). A GST-registered individual needs to file a GSTR-3B return, including zero returns.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner at KPMG, said, “20th of every month is the due date for filing GSTR 3B, and the GSTN has done a good job in handling the traffic so far. However, for the month of October, the portal displayed some slowness which has been acknowledged by GSTN.”

Jain has also said the due date extension will help avoid any interest implications for the taxpayers who were not able to file returns due to the glitch.

On Thursday, the CBIC on Twitter said, “CBIC has received an incident report from GSTN regarding slowness in the system along with a proposal for extending the due date… We continue to monitor the matter closely and the proposal for extension is being examined in consultation with the GST Council so that there is no burden of late fees or interest on the taxpayer.”

Earlier this month, tech glitches also led the the income tax department to extend the due date for filing tax audit reports for fiscal 2021-22 by 7 days till October 7.

Meanwhile, the gross GST revenue collection in September jumped 26 per cent to Rs 1,47,686 crore. This was the eighth month overall and the seventh month in a row that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore mark.

