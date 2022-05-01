GST Collections In April Hit All-Time High Level; Govt Mops Up Rs 1,67,540 Crore

The GST collections in April hit an all-time high of Rs 1,67,540 crore on the back of better compliance and faster economic recovery. It is Rs 25,000 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1,42,095 crore recorded in March, the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April, 2022 is Rs 1,67,540 crore of which CGST is Rs 33,159 crore, SGST is Rs 41,793 crore, IGST is Rs 81,939 crore (including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,649 crore (including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods)," the statement said.

It added that the gross GST collection in April 2022 is all-time high, which is Rs 25,000 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1,42,095 crore, just last month.

“This shows clear improvement in the compliance behaviour, which has been a result of various measures taken by the tax administration to nudge taxpayers to file returns timely, to making compliance easier and smoother and strict enforcement action taken against errant taxpayers identified based on data analytics and artificial intelligence," the ministry said.

The revenues for April 2022 are 20 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. “During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 17 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," it added.

The statement said that for the first time, gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5-lakh-crore mark. The total number of e-way bills generated in March 2022 was 7.7 crore, which is 13 per cent higher than the 6.8 crore e-way bills generated in February 2022, which reflects the recovery of business activity at a faster pace.

State-wise, Maharashtra saw the most GST collection at Rs 27,495 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 11,820 crore), Gujarat (Rs 11,264 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 8,534 crore), Haryana (Rs 8,197 crore).

During April 2022, 1.06 crore GST returns in GSTR-3B were filed. Of these, 97 lakh pertained to March 2022 as compared with the total 92 lakh returns filed during April 2021. Similarly, during April 2022, 1.05 crore statements of invoices issued in GSTR-1 were filed.

Till the end of the month, the filing percentage for GSTR-3B in April 2022 was 84.7 per cent as compared to 78.3 per cent in April 2021 and the filing percentage for GSTR-1 in April 2022 was 83.11 per cent as compared to 73.9 per cent in April 2021.

“Month of April 2022 saw the highest ever tax collection in a single day on 20th April 2022 and highest collection during an hour, during 4 PM to 5PM on that day. On 20th April 2022, Rs 57,847 crore was paid through 9.58 lakh transactions and during 4-5 PM, almost Rs 8,000 crore was paid through 88,000 transactions," the statement said.

The highest single-day payment last year on April 20 was Rs 48,000 crore through 7.22 lakh transactions and the highest one-hour collection (2-3 pm on the same date last year) was Rs 6,400 crore through 65,000 transactions.

