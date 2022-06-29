GST Council 47th Meet: Rice, Meat, Bulbs; What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier?

The GST Council in its 47th meet in Chandigarh has decided to bring more items under its ambit that may affect the pocket of the common man. The council has decided to levy a GST of 5 per cent on pre-packed items including meat, fish, curd, paneer and honey. Unpacked items including rice and wheat will also attract GST at the same rate when packed. The council is however, likely to The GST Council, chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will conclude its two-day meet on Wednesday, June 29.

Also Read: GST Council Meet LIVE Updates: GST Council Defers Proposal to Levy 28% GST on Online Gaming, Casinos

Here are the Items That Get Costlier After GST Rate Revision

Packaged Food: The panel headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states and UTs, on the first day of the two-day meeting accepted the GoM’s recommendation for reviewing the exemption from GST that packed and labelled food items currently get. So pre-packed and labelled meat (except frozen), fish, curd, paneer, honey, dried leguminous vegetables, dried makhana, wheat and other cereals, wheat or meslin flour, jaggery, puffed rice (muri), all goods and organic manure and coir pith compost will not be exempted from GST and will now attract a 5 per cent tax. This means that the items listed here, which are a key requirement at the common man’s kitchen, will see a price hike. Goods that are unpacked, unlabelled and unbranded will continue to remain exempt from GST.

Bank Cheque Book Issuance: An 18 per cent GST will be levied on fee charged by banks for the issue of cheques (loose or in book form), GST council has decided.

Hotel Rooms: The GST Council also decided to bring hotel rooms under Rs 1,000 per day under the 12 per cent GST slab, as opposed to tax exemption category at present.

Hospital Beds: Hospital rooms, except ICU with daily rent of Rs 5000 to be attract GST at 5 per cent without Input Tax Credit.

LED Lights, Lamps: The prices of LED Lights, fixtures, LED Lamps are set to see a price hike as the GST council has recommended a correction in the inverted duty structure from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

Here are the Items That Get Cheaper After GST Rate Revision

Ropeway Rides: As per a report by the Economic Times, the GST council has slashed the rates of GST on transport of goods and passengers through ropeways from 18 per cent to 5 per cent with Input Tax Credit services

Goods Carriage Rent: The GST Council has reportedly also slashed GST from 18 per cent to 12 per cent on renting of goods carriage with operators where the cost of fuel is included in the consideration.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.