GST Filing Deadline Extended After Portal Glitch; Know New Date to File Form GSTR-3B

GST Filing Deadline Extended: Following technical glitches faced by taxpayers on the GST (Goods and Services) portal, the government has decided to extend the deadline to file GST forms GSTR-2B and GSTR-3B to May 24. It has also asked Infosys to solve the problem as soon as possible, the Centre said in a tweet a day back. This came hours after the government acknowledged the glitch in the GST portal and said it was mulling an extension of deadline to file GST forms.

“The due date for filing FORM GSTR-3B for the month of April 2022 has been extended till 24th May 2022,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) wrote on Twitter in the late hours of Tuesday.

The due date for filing FORM GSTR-3B for the month of April, 2022 has been extended till 24th May, 2022 (refer notification No. 05/2022-Central Tax dated 17.05.2022). (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RwxX6oK7L6 — CBIC (@cbic_india) May 17, 2022

The CBIC had earlier on Tuesday said a technical glitch had been reported by the GSTN (GST Network) in generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal.

“A technical glitch has been reported by @Infosys_GSTN in generation of April 22 GSTR-2B & auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal. Infosys has been directed by Govt for early resolution. Technical team is working to provide GSTR-2B &correct auto-populated GSTR-3B at the earliest,” it had said in a tweet.

