Haven't Received Income Tax Refund Yet? Step-by-Step Process to Track ITR Refund Status Online

Taxpayers often end up paying an excess amount to the Income Tax Department due to various reasons. Even employers deduct more income tax for salaried employees at times due to wrong calculations or lack of proof of savings under various sections of the Income Tax Act. However, while filing your income tax return (ITR) you can always claim refunds and exemptions under different heads. ITR refunds can be claimed in cases where the amount of tax paid is higher than the actual amount chargeable.

The Income Tax Act, 1961 states under sections 237 to 245, that tax refunds can be granted in cases where the amount of tax paid by a person (or someone on his/her behalf) is more than the amount chargeable.

Taxpayers have the option to check the status of the refund online via the official portal of Income Tax Department— incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

In case you are eligible for a refund as per your ITR filing and you don’t know how to check its status online then follow these steps:

· Log in to your ITR account at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in with your user ID (PAN) and password.

· Click on ‘View Filed Returns’ after selecting the ‘Income Tax Returns’ option.

· Now select the ‘View Details’ tab to see the status of the ITR refund filed.

If your status indicates ‘processed,’ it means that the return has been completed. The status ‘Submitted and pending for e-verification/verification’ implies that the taxpayer has filed the ITR , but has not e-verified it, or that the duly signed ITR-V form has not yet arrived at the Centralized Processing Centre of the I-T Department. The ‘Successfully e-verified/verified’ status, on the website, means that the taxpayer has submitted and duly e-verified/verified the return, but it has not yet been processed by the I-T officials.

You may also notice ‘Defective’ and ‘Expired’ as the status. Defective means that the department found a fault in the ITR filed. Whereas Expired means that the refund was claimed within the 90-day validity period.

In a notification dated April 22, 2022, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) made ITR submission mandatory for individuals whose total TDS/TCS deducted in the fiscal year is Rs 25,000 or more, even if their gross total income is less than the basic exemption limit. The deadline for filing income tax returns is generally July 31 of each year for individual taxpayers, unless extended.

