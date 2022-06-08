Income Tax Portal Glitches: Govt Says No Data Breach Seen; Asks Infosys to Fix; Know More

Income Tax Portal Glitch: The Income Tax portal, which was in the news a few months ago for developing glitches, has again developed snags, the government confirmed on Tuesday. The Income Tax Department, which took note of the issue after receiving several complaints from users directed the portal’s developer, Infosys, to look into the matter. Incidentally, the Income Tax portal glitch happened on the first anniversary of its unveiling. The I-T Department also clarified in a tweet that the issue was being looked into.

The new Income Tax portal, which was aimed at giving users a smooth experience while filing taxes and claim refunds, had witnessed major glitches on the day of its launch on June 7, 2021 that continued for several weeks. With the problems resurfacing again on its first anniversary on June 2022 prompted some to wonder if it has been hacked on the anniversary. Many users complained that the search button was not working for them, while others mentioned that the details of them shown on the portal were not correct.

“Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. @Infosys has been directed to look into it & @Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority.,” the Income Tax portal tweeted while tagging the company’s chief executive officer Salil Parekh.

Finance ministry officials also reassured that there was no data breach, and the portal was not hacked as presumed by some users. “We are cognizant of the matter that glitches on the income tax portal were being reported and someone tried to get into the portal. We immediately asked #Infosys to look into the concerns. It is continuously checking the issue. Preliminary report from Infosys is that there is no breach of data,” Sangeeta Singh, chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, told CNBC TV18 on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Economic Times, which quoted a person familiar with the matter, the glitch related to the search option on the Income Tax portal maintained by Infosys was resolved. However, there was no official statement from the company.

Incidentally, Tuesday was the first anniversary of the launch of new Income Tax portal. In the past year, the portal functioning has been marred on several occasions which prompted the government to extend due date of filing tax returns and related forms for all taxpayers.

On June 7, 2021, when the new look Income Tax portal, www.incometax.gov.in, was first launched, several users complained of glitches and difficulties in its functioning. This prompted the finance ministry to summon Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and extend the deadline to file income tax returns.

