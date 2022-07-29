ITR Filing AY 2022-23 Last Date Extension Latest Updates: All You Need to Know

ITR Filing AY2022-23: As the deadline to file income tax returns for assessment year 2022-23 is nearing, the pleas and demands to extend the same has been on the increase. Taxpayers have been trending hashtags, including #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately that has garnered over 5,000 posts now, and have been citing income tax portal glitches to demand the extension. The last date to file ITR for AY22-23 is July 31, which is this Sunday and the government has not issued any notification to indicate an extension for ITR filing. This is the first time in three years that ITR filing deadline has not been extended.

Here is What We Know So Far About ITR Filing Deadline Extension

Over 4 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed

As per the Income Tax website, a total of 4,09,49,663 have been filed till July 28. Out of these, 2,41,15,777 verified ITRs have been processed. Meanwhile, 3,15,83,897 verified income tax returns have been filed till July 28, Thursday. However, as per the income tax portal data, only 40 per cent of taxpayers have filed their ITRs as the portal shows that is has a total of 10,45,31,679 individuals registered.

Taxpayers Demand ITR Deadline Extension, Flood Social Media

Taxpayers have been raising issues regarding the glitches faced during filing their income tax returns as they alleged that the portal was not working. They have also trended hashtags all over twitter, and tagged the accounts of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Central Board of Direct Taxes and the Income Tax Department among others to demand the extension.

“site collapsed. Please extend due date (sic), said a user.

“I think the Income tax portal has failed the stress test.. not able to file single ITR since last 1 hour.. request Bajaj sahab to intervene now ” tweeted another user on Friday.

I think the Income tax portal has failed the stress test..not able to file single ITR since last 1 hour..request Bajaj sahab to intervene now #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately #Extend_Due_Dates_Today @FinMinIndia @IncomeTaxIndia @narendramodi — CA Rahul Jain (@ca_jainrahul) July 28, 2022

Will ITR Filing Deadline be Extended? What Experts Say

Experts were of the opinion that the due date to file ITR may not get extended after July 31 since many taxpayers are being able to file their returns.

“Total number of filings as on 26th of July is 3.40 crore. Interesting to note that per day filings have been consistently increasing for last two days from 25 lakh to 30 lakh. If this pace is continued, there is hardly possibility of due date being extended. One important variable is smooth functioning of New Income Tax Portal. Tax payers should not post pone filing of ITR in anticipation of due date extension. When it’s about ITR filing, earlier is always better,” said Sujit Bangar, founder of Taxbuddy.com.

“There is no visibility of CBDT extending the date of ITR. Nor there seem to be a valid reason to do so. Even ICAI issued statement to its members that ICAI will not send any recommendations to extend deadlines,” added Maneet Pal Singh, partner at I.P. Pasricha & Co.

