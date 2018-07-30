English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TCNS Clothing Makes Flat Debut on Bourses, Falls Nearly 3% Against Issue Price
TCNS Clothing Company sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands. Price band for the offer was set at Rs 714-716 per share.
TCNS Clothing Company sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands. Price band for the offer was set at Rs 714-716 per share.
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Women's apparel maker TCNS Clothing made a flat debut on the bourses on Monday, soon falling nearly 3 per cent against its issue price of Rs 716.
The stock listed at Rs 715, down 0.13 per cent against the issue price on BSE. Later, it was trading at Rs 695.80, falling 2.89 per cent from the issue price. On NSE, shares of the company debuted at Rs 716.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,281.54 crore on BSE. In terms of equity volume, 4.36 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 46 lakh shares changed hands on NSE in morning trade.
TCNS Clothing Company sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands. Price band for the offer was set at Rs 714-716 per share.
The Rs 1,125-crore public offer was open during July 18-20 and was subscribed over 5 times.
As on September 30, 2017, TCNS sold its products through 418 exclusive brand outlets, 1,305 large format store outlets and 1,361 multi-brand outlets in different parts of the country. It also sells products through six exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.
Also Watch
The stock listed at Rs 715, down 0.13 per cent against the issue price on BSE. Later, it was trading at Rs 695.80, falling 2.89 per cent from the issue price. On NSE, shares of the company debuted at Rs 716.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,281.54 crore on BSE. In terms of equity volume, 4.36 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 46 lakh shares changed hands on NSE in morning trade.
TCNS Clothing Company sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands. Price band for the offer was set at Rs 714-716 per share.
The Rs 1,125-crore public offer was open during July 18-20 and was subscribed over 5 times.
As on September 30, 2017, TCNS sold its products through 418 exclusive brand outlets, 1,305 large format store outlets and 1,361 multi-brand outlets in different parts of the country. It also sells products through six exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.
Also Watch
-
Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|304.10
|+10.90
|+3.72
|Reliance
|1,138.75
|+8.90
|+0.79
|Bank of Baroda
|151.20
|+13.35
|+9.68
|SBI
|296.50
|+9.75
|+3.40
|PNB
|85.85
|+3.85
|+4.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,333.55
|+18.20
|+1.38
|Infosys
|1,358.55
|-16.00
|-1.16
|ICICI Bank
|303.95
|+10.65
|+3.63
|Bank of Baroda
|150.85
|+12.80
|+9.27
|Reliance
|1,138.45
|+8.85
|+0.78
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|304.20
|+11.00
|+3.75
|SBI
|296.55
|+9.80
|+3.42
|Vedanta
|225.30
|+5.55
|+2.53
|HPCL
|288.85
|+5.25
|+1.85
|Lupin
|829.65
|+14.40
|+1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|303.95
|+10.65
|+3.63
|SBI
|296.55
|+9.95
|+3.47
|Vedanta
|225.45
|+5.65
|+2.57
|HUL
|1,683.85
|+26.30
|+1.59
|M&M
|923.75
|+14.00
|+1.54
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|270.60
|-3.90
|-1.42
|HCL Tech
|950.00
|-13.45
|-1.40
|Eicher Motors
|28,550.00
|-396.20
|-1.37
|HDFC Bank
|2,171.50
|-30.65
|-1.39
|Hindalco
|210.40
|-3.00
|-1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|270.30
|-4.20
|-1.53
|HDFC Bank
|2,171.05
|-32.35
|-1.47
|Infosys
|1,358.55
|-16.00
|-1.16
|Larsen
|1,295.85
|-15.55
|-1.19
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,300.00
|-11.00
|-0.84
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Miffed With Priyanka Chopra For Not Telling Her About Engagement With Nick Jonas
- Geraint Thomas Takes Maiden Title as Sky Extend Tour Reign
- BWF World Championships 2018: SWOT Analysis of Medal Charge Led by Sindhu and Srikanth
- THE TIPPLING POINT | How This Captain Morgan Became a Hit on Land as Well
- 'Sacred Games' Makers Talk About Their Favourite Character, Criticism, and First Pirated Show in Reddit AMA
Loading...
Loading...