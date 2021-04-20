TCS, ACC, Cipla Caplin Point Laboratories: Top Stocks for Investors on April 20

The stock market with indications of opening in red on Tuesday, opened higher amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex was up 438.92 points or 0.92 percent at 48,388.34. While the Nifty50 was up 151.80 points or 1.06 percent at 14511.30.

ICICI Securities has buy call on the IT software giant with a target price of Rs 3354.The Indian multinational pharmaceutical major’s quarter ended March 31, 2020.The company reported a consolidated total income of Rs 5,255.63 crore, up 3.22 against Rs 5,091.76 crore and up 18.29 % from last year same quarter.The cement major reported 74 percent higher consolidated profit at Rs 563 crore in Q1CY21 against Rs 323 crore in Q1CY20. The company’s consolidated revenue rose to Rs 4,213 crore from Rs 3,433 crore YoY.The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc acquired 1,99,259 equity shares of Solara Active at Rs 1,462.25 per share. Whereas,according to bulk deals data, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 5,14,463 equity shares of company at Rs 1,463 per share.The company is planning to dispose of some of its unutilised properties to liquidate assets. The company has approved the sale of land measuring 3 acres and 88.50 Cents to AFCM Wind Farms for Rs 16 lakh.The country’s largest cold chain logistics company’s long term rating of ‘A/Stable’ was affirmed by CRISIL.The company’s share price went up 8 percent on USFDA approval for ANDA. Also, ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased stake in the company from 1.08 percent stake (8,17,279 equity shares, December 2020) to 1.16 percent (8,80,279 equity shares as of March 2021).Tata Steel Long Products, Network18 Media & Investments, Nestle India, Swaraj Engines, TV18 Broadcast, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Chandrima Mercantiles, and Narendra Investments (Delhi) will release their quarterly earnings on April 20.

