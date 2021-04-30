TCS Announces Samir Seksaria Will Take Over as New CFO

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced that Samir Seksaria will take over as the its chief financial officer, effective from May 1, 2021. “The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 12, 2021, had appointed Samir Seksaria as chief financial officer," India’s largest Information Technology services provider said in a statement. Seksaria will replace V Ramakrishnan, who will be “retiring from the services of the company effective today i.e. April 30, 2021," TCS added.

Commenting on Seksaria’s appointment, Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS, said, “I am pleased to welcome Samir in his new role. During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring.”

Seksaria started his career in TCS in 1999. The veteran industry leader spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs, amongst others, the company said. He moved to Corporate Finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company’s IPO. “Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions," TCS said.

On his new role as CFO, Seksaria said, “I am truly honored to be offered the role of Chief Financial Officer. I am thankful to the Board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility."

“I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, business units and associates towards creating value for all our stakeholders as TCS powers ahead in its journey of transformative growth,” he further added.

TCS reported 14.9% year-on-year rise in net profit at ₹9,246 crore for the quarter ended March, 2021. The company’s revenue grew 9.4% year-on-year to ₹43,705 crore during the quarter under review.

“While we continue to dominate in our traditional areas of strength, we are making good progress in gaining share in the growth and transformation opportunity. Our focus going into FY 22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda, propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge," Gopinathan added on TCS’ future outlook.

