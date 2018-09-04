GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TCS Becomes Second Firm to Hit Rs 8 Lakh Crore M-Cap Mark

Shares of TCS rose by 2 per cent to Rs 2,097 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
TCS Becomes Second Firm to Hit Rs 8 Lakh Crore M-Cap Mark
In this file photo, logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Vivek Prakash)
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services Tuesday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of over Rs 8 lakh crore mark following surge in its share price.

During the afternoon trade, the IT major's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 8,01,550.50 crore on BSE.

Shares of TCS rose by 2 per cent to Rs 2,097 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

Earlier on August 23, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark.

TCS is also the country's most-valued firm in terms of m-cap.

TCS on June 15 became the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore.

The market valuation of TCS had earlier this year gone past the Rs 6 lakh crore level, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries.

Mumbai-headquartered TCS had in April became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over $100 billion market valuation.
