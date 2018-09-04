English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TCS Becomes Second Firm to Hit Rs 8 Lakh Crore M-Cap Mark
Shares of TCS rose by 2 per cent to Rs 2,097 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.
In this file photo, logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Vivek Prakash)
Loading...
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services Tuesday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of over Rs 8 lakh crore mark following surge in its share price.
During the afternoon trade, the IT major's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 8,01,550.50 crore on BSE.
Shares of TCS rose by 2 per cent to Rs 2,097 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.
Earlier on August 23, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark.
TCS is also the country's most-valued firm in terms of m-cap.
TCS on June 15 became the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore.
The market valuation of TCS had earlier this year gone past the Rs 6 lakh crore level, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries.
Mumbai-headquartered TCS had in April became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over $100 billion market valuation.
During the afternoon trade, the IT major's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 8,01,550.50 crore on BSE.
Shares of TCS rose by 2 per cent to Rs 2,097 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.
Earlier on August 23, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark.
TCS is also the country's most-valued firm in terms of m-cap.
TCS on June 15 became the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore.
The market valuation of TCS had earlier this year gone past the Rs 6 lakh crore level, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries.
Mumbai-headquartered TCS had in April became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over $100 billion market valuation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|296.40
|-9.95
|-3.25
|Infosys
|737.15
|+20.02
|+2.79
|Reliance
|1,241.95
|+12.80
|+1.04
|TCS
|2,098.90
|+46.00
|+2.24
|Yes Bank
|334.05
|-5.00
|-1.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,750.95
|+23.45
|+0.86
|HDFC
|1,955.05
|+15.40
|+0.79
|TCS
|2,093.20
|+38.25
|+1.86
|Infosys
|735.65
|+18.95
|+2.64
|L&T Infotech
|1,860.00
|+88.80
|+5.01
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|737.15
|+20.02
|+2.79
|HCL Tech
|1,076.35
|+27.20
|+2.59
|Tech Mahindra
|763.90
|+18.25
|+2.45
|TCS
|2,098.90
|+46.00
|+2.24
|Wipro
|313.35
|+5.00
|+1.62
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|1,023.15
|-42.80
|-4.02
|UltraTechCement
|4,201.15
|-172.40
|-3.94
|Asian Paints
|1,311.30
|-50.30
|-3.69
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,214.25
|-45.80
|-3.63
|Titan Company
|880.90
|-31.85
|-3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,312.05
|-47.40
|-3.49
|SBI
|296.60
|-9.80
|-3.20
|Adani Ports
|373.30
|-11.35
|-2.95
|HUL
|1,651.40
|-47.65
|-2.80
|Coal India
|279.95
|-7.50
|-2.61
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Kids Keep Me Grounded, Says Novak Djokovic
- 'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
- Why Did Xiaomi Attempt to Promote Poco F1 Camera Using Edited Photos From The Mi Mix 2S?
- Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
- Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...