TCS Careers: 'Biggest Recruitment Drive' to Start; Check Eligibility, Salary, How to Apply

India’s software behemoth Tata Consultancy Services announced its biggest recruitment drive Rebegin for women professionals who are all searching for job opportunities. Rebegin is an initiative by TCS to provide an opportunity to talented women professionals to give their careers a well-deserved jumpstart and rebegin their journeys towards achieving their true potential. “Talent and Potential will always remain, and Rebegin is an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark," TCS said.

“So take center stage, stand in the spotlight, and own your presence as a change-maker partnering with TCS," the IT firm added.

Currently, this initiative is open for women professionals who want to get back to a job after a long hiatus due to some personal and professional reasons. Women candidates with at least two years of continuous IT Experience who have taken long breaks due to family and other personal circumstances can be considered under this initiative.

“We at TCS cherish talent who believe they can change the world through their unique set of skills and perspectives. If you are one of them, then we are excited to introduce our special hiring initiative designed for aspiring talent," it added.

“Talent and Potential will always remain, and Rebegin is an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark," TCS said.

In June this year, TCS recruited over 20,000 employees, which is one of the highest recruitments in any quarter. This, one of the largest recruitment drives done by TCS took the total employee count over 5 lakh. The company also told that it’s hiring momentum will remain the same in FY22 as well and it will be hiring over 40,000 freshers this year. With 5 lakh employee count, TCS stands second in the list of largest technology employers, Accenture is standing at first position with 5.37 lakh employees. According to its COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam, the company’s move to train people from the ground up and promote them based on competencies instead of hiring expensive people is paying off, at a time when its rivals are struggling to retain talent.

“I would agree that there is a great demand for talent. But talent supply is not constrained in India. It’s free, it’s available and most IT companies took it upon themselves to train people and essentially hold ourselves accountable for the skills that we all need,” Subramaniam said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

How can You Apply Under The Rebegin?

All open requirements / opportunities will be mentioned on the TCS Careers Portal. Candidates can check the TCS Careers Portal and navigate to the Rebegin section and can apply against the job postings mentioned on the page. Interested candidates can click on “Apply” to apply for the position (this will take the candidate to the TCS iBegin Portal, where they can create a profile if not done already and then apply to any of the job positions available).

What are the Skills Required?

The skills set that is required to get job under this programme is SQL Server DBA, Linux Administrator, Network Admin, Mainframe Admin, Automation Testing, Performance Testing Consultant, Angular JS, Oracle DBA, Citrix Administrator, Java Developer, Dotnet Developer, Android Developer, IOS Developer, Windows Admin, Python Developer and PL SQL.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here