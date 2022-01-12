Omicron Effect: TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, HCL Tech Work from Home to Continue This Year? Know More

The rising number of Omicron Covid-19 cases in India has pushed India Inc to choose remote working model once again in this new year. Several companies across the country have started work from home model. From information technology major Cognizant to major e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart have requested employees to readopt work from home. Most of the IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had earlier decided to open offices with 50-70 per cent work force from January. However, highly transmissible nature of new Covid-19 variant Omicron have put that plan for hold for now. The authorities implemented hybrid working model in various states, including national capital.

In its revised guidelines, Delhi District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 11 said that all private offices will be closed, effective immediately, barring a few. Companies involved in essential services would be allowed to operate offices. Rest will be shifted to remote working facility to prevent the virus spread.

TCS, Infosys, HCL to Continue Remote Working Model

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT services firm said last month that 90 per cent of its associates were working from home. Any plans to return to office will be “calibrated move", the IT major added.

Priortising the health and safety of employees and contractors, Cognizant said it would continue work from model. The health and safety of our employees and contractors, families, our clients and our communities remain our priority," company said. IT behemoth aimed at opening offices in April monitoring the situation.

HCL Technologies mentioned earlier mentioned that it would continue to monitor the emegence and impact of Covid-19 variants before calling people back to office. The Noida-headquartered company would also want to continue hybrid working model until the situation improves.

Keeping in mind the changing Covid-19 situation in the country, Infosys was also taking cautious approach for reopening the offices. “We expect to operate in hybrid mode for most of the coming year,” said Richard Lobo, executive vice-president and HR head at Infosys to the the Economic Times. “We expect to operate in hybrid mode for most of the coming year. If the situation stays stable, infection rates are low and vaccination is higher, Infosys will probably have a larger percentage of its workforce returning,” he further added.

Work from Home for Central Govt Employees

The central government earlier allowed 50 per cent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home amid Covid-19 fresh wave. Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending the offices, an order from personal ministry mentioned. To avoid overcrowding the office spaces, the central government would follow staggered timings for its employees to maintain adequate social distancing. All the officers/staff residing in Covid containment zones have also been exempted from coming to office till containment zones are de-notified, the order added.

India has been witnessing a massive spike in Covid-19 cases in the last few cases. The country recorded 1,94,720 fresh Covid-19 cases and 442 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the daily positivity rate of infections at 11.05 per cent. “COVID-19 cases have been rising for last 8-9 days (nationally); cases in Delhi, Mumbai are almost 4-5 times more. With the surge in cases, it is expected that a peak will be witnessed in January," said Dr Sandeep Nayar, HOD, respiratory diseases at BLK Hospital told news agency ANI.

The fresh wave of Covid-19 forced the states to severe measures like night curfew, weekend lockdown and closure of offices and schools to prevent the virus spread.

